Nibbles: Saffron
Nibbles

Nibbles: Saffron

Saffron

416 N. Valley Mills Drive

254-640-0471

On Facebook, Instagram and saffronwaco.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Sundays.

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: Yes.

Alcohol: No.

Outside dining: No.

On the menu: Indian and Pakistani cuisine, including chaat, samosas, curries, kebabs and biranyis.

Good to know: Customer favorites are butter chicken and chicken tikka masala. Naan made fresh with order. Lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Restaurant origin: Father Jawed Ali and his daughter Lamisa Ali opened their restaurant Aug. 1.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

