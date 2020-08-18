Nibbles: Saffron

Saffron
416 N. Valley Mills Drive
254-640-0471
On Facebook, Instagram and saffronwaco.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Sundays.
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout/Curbside: Yes.
Alcohol: No.
Outside dining: No.
On the menu: Indian and Pakistani cuisine, including chaat, samosas, curries, kebabs and biranyis.
Good to know: Customer favorites are butter chicken and chicken tikka masala. Naan made fresh with order. Lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Restaurant origin: Father Jawed Ali and his daughter Lamisa Ali opened their restaurant Aug. 1.
Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.
