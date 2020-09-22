Nibbles: The Fillin' Station

Fillin’ Station Bar & Grill
301 S. Main Street, West
254-826-5509
On Facebook
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout/Curbside: Both are available.
Alcohol: Beer and wine.
Outside dining: Patio area.
On the menu: Burgers, sandwiches, steaks, chicken, fish, salads and sides.
Good to know: Live music offered. “Train beer” $2 beer chip given to patrons present when a train passes on the nearby Union Pacific rail line.
Restaurant origin: Owner Laura Uptmore opened the bar and grill on June 28.
Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.
Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!