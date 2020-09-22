Nibbles: The Fillin' Station

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fillin’ Station Bar & Grill

301 S. Main Street, West

254-826-5509

On Facebook

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: Both are available.

Alcohol: Beer and wine.

Outside dining: Patio area.

On the menu: Burgers, sandwiches, steaks, chicken, fish, salads and sides.

Good to know: Live music offered. “Train beer” $2 beer chip given to patrons present when a train passes on the nearby Union Pacific rail line.

Restaurant origin: Owner Laura Uptmore opened the bar and grill on June 28.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

