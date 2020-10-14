Nibbles: The Village Pizzeria and Gelato Bar

The Village Pizzeria and Gelato Bar

Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.

254-340-1700

On Facebook and villagepizzariawaco.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Price: $$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: Full service bar at nearby Watering Hole in Union Hall.

Outside dining: Outdoor patio at Union Hall.

On the menu: Pizza by the slice and full pies, calzone, pasta, salads and gelato bar with eight flavors of gelato.

Good to know: Pizza dough made fresh daily. Customer favorite pizzas include the Mambo Italiano (meatballs). the Village Throwback (pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, mushrooms, green peppers, olives) and Stella’s (grilled chicken, bacon, spinach, alfredo sauce).