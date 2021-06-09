Nibbles: Wako Taco

Wako Taco

1800 Summer Ave.

254-732-4309

On Facebook and Instagram

Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: No

Alcohol: Beer

Outside dining: Yes

On the menu: Tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas and tortas are dinner offerings with appetizers of guacamole, chili con queso and asada fries. Egg dishes and burritos are on the breakfast menu. Menudo and pozole available on weekends.

Good to know: Customer favorites include the Baylor plate (three steak fajita tacos) and birria tacos. Tortillas are made in-house as are aguas frescas.

Restaurant origin: Owners Javier and Santi Soto opened their restaurant on April 8.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.