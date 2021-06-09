 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nibbles: Wako Taco
0 comments
NIBBLES NIBBLES

Nibbles: Wako Taco

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wako Taco

1800 Summer Ave.

254-732-4309

On Facebook and Instagram

Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: No

Alcohol: Beer

Outside dining: Yes

On the menu: Tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas and tortas are dinner offerings with appetizers of guacamole, chili con queso and asada fries. Egg dishes and burritos are on the breakfast menu. Menudo and pozole available on weekends.

Good to know: Customer favorites include the Baylor plate (three steak fajita tacos) and birria tacos. Tortillas are made in-house as are aguas frescas.

Restaurant origin: Owners Javier and Santi Soto opened their restaurant on April 8.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These are just some of the hidden talents of the Royal Family

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert