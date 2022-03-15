Texas Food Truck Showdown drives back to Waco's Heritage Square

The Texas Food Truck Showdown, one of the most popular spring events in Waco in recent years, returns from a two-year COVID-19 hiatus on Saturday, bringing nearly three dozen contestants to downtown Waco's Heritage Square for a head-to-head — or maybe bumper-to-bumper — contest.

Waco food fans will benefit with a showdown menu spanning afternoon and early evening and samples of burgers, tacos, chicken, barbecue and desserts plus more exotic and unique creations from food truck chefs.

This year's festival brings 38 food trucks, two short of the maximum that can fit in the Heritage Square space, from Waco and across Texas, with a few from neighboring states Oklahoma and Louisiana, said Alivia Zepeda, director of signature events for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, the showdown organizer.

It's the sixth showdown for the chamber and the first in two years after COVID-19 concerns scratched the midspring event in 2020 and 2021. The two-year layoff, however, didn't seem to diminish interest in the competition. Some regular contestants in past years transitioned to brick-and-mortar operations during that time, she noted, but new ones stepped up to take their places.

Slightly more than half come from out-of-town and issues beyond COVID-19 were on the minds of many truck operators. "We've had a hiccup in higher gas and food prices," she said.

Organizers anticipate a turnout of some 20,000 people if the week's fair weather holds out, attendance not far from pre-pandemic averages. "It (the festival) has a good, loyal following and it has grown exponentially since it started," Zepeda said.

Trucks and their crews will provide wide-ranging options for eaters including more exotic fare such as bacon-wrapped barbacoa, a Puerto Rican mofongo bowl, sweet potato lumpia and jerk chicken tacos.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the competition running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and winners announced at 4:30 p.m. During the competition, festival attendees can sample competition dishes with a $5 Tasty Ticket covering a 4-ounce sample. No advance tickets are available before Saturday when tickets go on sale at 9:30 a.m.

Trucks will close from 4 to 5 p.m. to prepare for their evening servings of full portions off their regular menus, and at their regular prices. Families with children hesitant about trying different food can buy $5 box lunches containing peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, chips and a cookie.

Beer and wine will be sold at the festival with Coke and Dr Pepper products the non-alcoholic beverages available.

Bands will provide live music from noon to 8 p.m. On the musical lineup are three McLennan Community College student bands, the Brazos Brothers, Chris Low Band and Texas Heatwave Band.

Festival grounds will feature a Kids Zone with petting zoo, ax throwing, face painting and a caricature artist. Those who like to shop as well as eat can do so at an 18-vendor pop-up market.

The festival is pet-friendly, but owners must keep their pets on a leash and clean up after them. Masking for COVID-19 protection is voluntary and hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout Heritage Square.

