Thanksgiving restaurant openings in Waco

Readers often contact us this time of year to find Waco-area restaurants that are open Thanksgiving Day.

We found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. Remember to wear masks, keep groups small and socially distance to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

Applebee’s

614 N. Valley Mills Drive Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight 751-9084

The Backyard

511 S. Eighth St. Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight 235-1151 Bar is open, but not restaurant.

Cracker Barrel

4275 N. Interstate 35, Lacy Lakeview and 221 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. 799-4729 or 420-3505

Denny’s Restaurant

2409 S. New Road Hours: open 24 hours 752-0743

Golden Corral

618 N. Valley Mills Drive Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 751-9088

International House of Pancakes