Thanksgiving restaurant openings in Waco

Readers often contact us this time of year to find Waco-area restaurants that are open Thanksgiving Day.
We found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. Remember to wear masks, keep groups small and socially distance to minimize the spread of coronavirus.
Applebee’s
614 N. Valley Mills Drive Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight 751-9084
The Backyard
511 S. Eighth St. Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight 235-1151 Bar is open, but not restaurant.
Cracker Barrel
4275 N. Interstate 35, Lacy Lakeview and 221 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. 799-4729 or 420-3505
Denny’s Restaurant
2409 S. New Road Hours: open 24 hours 752-0743
Golden Corral
618 N. Valley Mills Drive Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 751-9088
International House of Pancakes
4109 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway Hours: open 24 hours 757-1133
La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe
2816 Marketplace Drive, Suite 101 Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 262-3171
Luby’s Cafeteria
951 N. Loop 340, Bellmead Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 799-2851
Saltgrass Steakhouse
5600 Legend Lake Parkway Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 420-0067
