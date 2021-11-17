Thanksgiving restaurant openings in Waco

Thanksgiving Day finds some readers thankful for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends or simply provide a meal that one doesn’t have to prepare at home.

We found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.

Other Waco restaurants have expanded their takeout, curbside and delivery options in the last two years due to COVID-19 and we would suggest readers call their favorite eateries to see what’s offered this Thanksgiving.

Open on Thanksgiving Day

Applebee’s 614 N. Valley Mills Drive

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight

751-9084

Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup. Order deadline is Monday.

The Backyard

511 S. Eighth St.

Hours: Noon-5 p.m.

235-1151

Bar is open, but not restaurant. Buffet available for dining.