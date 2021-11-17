 Skip to main content
Thanksgiving restaurant openings in Waco
Thanksgiving Day finds some readers thankful for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends or simply provide a meal that one doesn’t have to prepare at home.

We found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.

Other Waco restaurants have expanded their takeout, curbside and delivery options in the last two years due to COVID-19 and we would suggest readers call their favorite eateries to see what’s offered this Thanksgiving.

Open on Thanksgiving Day

Applebee’s 614 N. Valley Mills Drive

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight

751-9084

Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup. Order deadline is Monday.

The Backyard

511 S. Eighth St.

Hours: Noon-5 p.m.

235-1151

Bar is open, but not restaurant. Buffet available for dining.

Cracker Barrel

4275 N. Interstate 35, Lacy Lakeview and 221 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt

Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

799-4729 or 420-3505

Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup. Online ordering beginning Thursday., Nov. 18. Family-size meals need to be ordered 24 hours in advance.

Denny’s Restaurant

2409 S. New Road

Hours: open 24 hours

752-0743

Golden Corral

618 N. Valley Mills Drive

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

751-9088

International House of Pancakes

4109 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway

Hours: open 24 hours

757-1133

La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe

2816 Marketplace Drive Suite 101

Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

262-3171

Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup. Order by Sunday.

Closed Thanksgiving Day, but offering meals for pickup

Cotton Patch Cafe

5501 Bosque Blvd.

772-4200

Holiday meals

Order by Sunday with pickup by Wednesday.

The Eatery

821 Clifton St.

339-1521

Deadline for advance Thanksgiving orders is over, but individual plates possibly available on Wednesday.

George’s Restaurant

1925 Speight Ave. and 1201 Hewitt Drive

753-1421 / 420-2060

Thanksgiving meals

Order by 5 p.m. Monday for pickup on Wednesday.

Guess Family Barbecue

2803 Franklin Ave.

313-3436

Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, briskets, hams

Order by Monday.

HTK BBQ

112 Mary Ave. Suite 2

749-2368

Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, brisket, ribs

Order by Friday with pickup between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Jon Lillie’s Steakhouse

5102 N. 19th St.

732-2877

Thanksgiving meals, whole smoked or deep-fried turkeys and hams

Order by 9 p.m. Saturday with pickup on Wednesday.

Uncle Dan’s BBQ

1001 Lake Air Drive and 231 S. Hewitt Drive

772-4744 / 666-3839

Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, briskets and hams

Order 48 hours in advance. Delivery extra for $25.

Vitek’s

1600 Speight Ave.

752-7591

Thanksgiving meals, hams, turkey breast

Order by Thursday., Nov. 18.

