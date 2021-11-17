Thanksgiving restaurant openings in Waco

Thanksgiving Day finds some readers thankful for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends or simply provide a meal that one doesn’t have to prepare at home.
We found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
Other Waco restaurants have expanded their takeout, curbside and delivery options in the last two years due to COVID-19 and we would suggest readers call their favorite eateries to see what’s offered this Thanksgiving.
Open on Thanksgiving Day
Applebee’s 614 N. Valley Mills Drive
Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight
751-9084
Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup. Order deadline is Monday.
The Backyard
511 S. Eighth St.
Hours: Noon-5 p.m.
235-1151
Bar is open, but not restaurant. Buffet available for dining.
Cracker Barrel
4275 N. Interstate 35, Lacy Lakeview and 221 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt
Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
799-4729 or 420-3505
Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup. Online ordering beginning Thursday., Nov. 18. Family-size meals need to be ordered 24 hours in advance.
Denny’s Restaurant
2409 S. New Road
Hours: open 24 hours
752-0743
Golden Corral
618 N. Valley Mills Drive
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
751-9088
International House of Pancakes
4109 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway
Hours: open 24 hours
757-1133
La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe
2816 Marketplace Drive Suite 101
Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
262-3171
Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup. Order by Sunday.
Closed Thanksgiving Day, but offering meals for pickup
Cotton Patch Cafe
5501 Bosque Blvd.
772-4200
Holiday meals
Order by Sunday with pickup by Wednesday.
The Eatery
821 Clifton St.
339-1521
Deadline for advance Thanksgiving orders is over, but individual plates possibly available on Wednesday.
George’s Restaurant
1925 Speight Ave. and 1201 Hewitt Drive
753-1421 / 420-2060
Thanksgiving meals
Order by 5 p.m. Monday for pickup on Wednesday.
Guess Family Barbecue
2803 Franklin Ave.
313-3436
Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, briskets, hams
Order by Monday.
HTK BBQ
112 Mary Ave. Suite 2
749-2368
Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, brisket, ribs
Order by Friday with pickup between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Jon Lillie’s Steakhouse
5102 N. 19th St.
732-2877
Thanksgiving meals, whole smoked or deep-fried turkeys and hams
Order by 9 p.m. Saturday with pickup on Wednesday.
Uncle Dan’s BBQ
1001 Lake Air Drive and 231 S. Hewitt Drive
772-4744 / 666-3839
Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, briskets and hams
Order 48 hours in advance. Delivery extra for $25.
Vitek’s
1600 Speight Ave.
752-7591
Thanksgiving meals, hams, turkey breast
Order by Thursday., Nov. 18.