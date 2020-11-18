 Skip to main content
Thanksgiving restaurant openings in Waco
Readers often contact us this time of year to find Waco-area restaurants that are open Thanksgiving Day.

We found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. For readers more comfortable in ordering a Thanksgiving dinner to take home, this year we’ve added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go.

Other Waco restaurants have expanded their takeout, curbside and delivery options this year due to COVID-19 measures and we would suggest readers call their favorite eateries to see what’s offered this Thanksgiving.

Open on Thanksgiving Day

Applebee’s

614 N. Valley Mills Drive

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight

751-9084

Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup.

The Backyard

511 S. Eighth St.

Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight

235-1151

Bar is open, but not restaurant.

Cracker Barrel

4275 N. Interstate 35, Lacy Lakeview and 221 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt

Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

799-4729 or 420-3505

Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup.

Denny’s Restaurant

2409 S. New Road

Hours: open 24 hours

752-0743

Golden Corral

618 N. Valley Mills Drive

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

751-9088

International House of Pancakes

4109 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway

Hours: open 24 hours

757-1133

La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe

2816 Marketplace Drive Suite 101

Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

262-3171

Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup. Order 24 hours in advance.

Luby’s Cafeteria

951 N. Loop 340, Bellmead

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

799-2851

Thanksgiving meals available to order. Order at least two days before Thanksgiving.

Closed Thanksgiving Day, but offering meals for pickup

Brown House Cafe

9110 Jordan Lane, Woodway

235-1251

Thanksgiving meals

Order by 2 p.m. Thursday for pickup on Wednesday.

Cotton Patch Cafe

5501 Bosque Blvd.

772-4200

Thanksgiving meals

Order by Sunday.

The Eatery

821 Clifton St.

339-1521

Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, briskets, hams

Order by Friday.

George’s Restaurant

1925 Speight Ave. and 1201 Hewitt Drive

753-1421 / 420-2060

Thanksgiving meals

Order by 5 p.m. Monday for pickup on Wednesday.

Guess Family Barbecue

2803 Franklin Ave.

313-3436

Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, briskets, hams

Order by Thursday.

Honky Tonk Kid BBQ

112 Mary Ave. Suite 2

749-2368

Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys

Order by Friday.

Jon Lillie’s Steakhouse

5102 N. 19th St.

732-2877

Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, briskets and hams

Order by Saturday with pickup on Wednesday.

Sascee’s Southern Style Food

719 S. 11th St.

339-1455

Thanksgiving meals, turkeys

Order by Monday.

Uncle Dan’s BBQ

1001 Lake Air Drive and 231 S. Hewitt Drive

772-4744 / 666-3839

Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, briskets and hams

Order 48 hours in advance. Delivery extra for $25.

Vitek’s

1600 Speight Ave.

752-7591

Thanksgiving meals, hams, turkey breast

Order 24 hours in advance.

