Thanksgiving restaurant openings in Waco

Readers often contact us this time of year to find Waco-area restaurants that are open Thanksgiving Day.
We found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. For readers more comfortable in ordering a Thanksgiving dinner to take home, this year we’ve added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go.
Other Waco restaurants have expanded their takeout, curbside and delivery options this year due to COVID-19 measures and we would suggest readers call their favorite eateries to see what’s offered this Thanksgiving.
Open on Thanksgiving Day
Applebee’s
614 N. Valley Mills Drive
Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight
751-9084
Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup.
The Backyard
511 S. Eighth St.
Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight
235-1151
Bar is open, but not restaurant.
Cracker Barrel
4275 N. Interstate 35, Lacy Lakeview and 221 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt
Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
799-4729 or 420-3505
Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup.
Denny’s Restaurant
2409 S. New Road
Hours: open 24 hours
752-0743
Golden Corral
618 N. Valley Mills Drive
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
751-9088
International House of Pancakes
4109 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway
Hours: open 24 hours
757-1133
La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe
2816 Marketplace Drive Suite 101
Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
262-3171
Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup. Order 24 hours in advance.
Luby’s Cafeteria
951 N. Loop 340, Bellmead
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
799-2851
Thanksgiving meals available to order. Order at least two days before Thanksgiving.
Closed Thanksgiving Day, but offering meals for pickup
Brown House Cafe
9110 Jordan Lane, Woodway
235-1251
Thanksgiving meals
Order by 2 p.m. Thursday for pickup on Wednesday.
Cotton Patch Cafe
5501 Bosque Blvd.
772-4200
Thanksgiving meals
Order by Sunday.
The Eatery
821 Clifton St.
339-1521
Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, briskets, hams
Order by Friday.
George’s Restaurant
1925 Speight Ave. and 1201 Hewitt Drive
753-1421 / 420-2060
Thanksgiving meals
Order by 5 p.m. Monday for pickup on Wednesday.
Guess Family Barbecue
2803 Franklin Ave.
313-3436
Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, briskets, hams
Order by Thursday.
Honky Tonk Kid BBQ
112 Mary Ave. Suite 2
749-2368
Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys
Order by Friday.
Jon Lillie’s Steakhouse
5102 N. 19th St.
732-2877
Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, briskets and hams
Order by Saturday with pickup on Wednesday.
Sascee’s Southern Style Food
719 S. 11th St.
339-1455
Thanksgiving meals, turkeys
Order by Monday.
Uncle Dan’s BBQ
1001 Lake Air Drive and 231 S. Hewitt Drive
772-4744 / 666-3839
Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, briskets and hams
Order 48 hours in advance. Delivery extra for $25.
Vitek’s
1600 Speight Ave.
752-7591
Thanksgiving meals, hams, turkey breast
Order 24 hours in advance.
