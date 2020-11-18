Thanksgiving restaurant openings in Waco

Readers often contact us this time of year to find Waco-area restaurants that are open Thanksgiving Day.

We found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. For readers more comfortable in ordering a Thanksgiving dinner to take home, this year we’ve added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go.

Other Waco restaurants have expanded their takeout, curbside and delivery options this year due to COVID-19 measures and we would suggest readers call their favorite eateries to see what’s offered this Thanksgiving.

Open on Thanksgiving Day

Applebee’s

614 N. Valley Mills Drive

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight

751-9084

Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup.

The Backyard

511 S. Eighth St.

Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight

235-1151

Bar is open, but not restaurant.