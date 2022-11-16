Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco

Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking.

For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.

Other Waco restaurants have expanded their takeout, curbside and delivery options in recent years and we would suggest readers call their favorite eateries to see what’s offered this Thanksgiving.

Open on Thanksgiving Day

Applebee’s

614 N. Valley Mills Drive

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight

751-9084

Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup.

Cracker Barrel

4275 N. Interstate 35, Lacy Lakeview and 221 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt

Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

799-4729 or 420-3505

Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup. Family-size meals need to be ordered 24 hours in advance.

Denny’s Restaurant

2409 S. New Road

Hours: open 24 hours

752-0743

Golden Corral

618 N. Valley Mills Drive

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

751-9088

International House of Pancakes

4109 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway and 1705 N. Interstate 35, Bellmead

Hours: open 24 hours

757-1133

La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe

2816 Marketplace Drive Suite 101

Hours: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

262-3171

Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup.

Closed Thanksgiving Day, but offering meals for pickup

Cotton Patch Cafe

5501 Bosque Blvd.

772-4200

The Eatery

821 Clifton St.

339-1521

Deadline for advance Thanksgiving orders of turkey, ham, chicken, brisket or oxtails is Sunday with pickup by 4 p.m. Wednesday. Individual holiday plates available on Wednesday.

George’s Restaurant

1925 Speight Ave. and 1201 Hewitt Drive

753-1421 / 420-2060

Order by 5 p.m. Monday for pickup on Wednesday.

Jon Lillie’s Steakhouse

5102 N. 19th St.

732-2877

Thanksgiving meals, whole smoked or deep-fried turkeys and hams

Order by 9 p.m. Saturday with pickup by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Olive Branch

215 S. Second St.

757-0885

Order by Friday with pickup by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Revival Eastside Eatery

704 Elm Ave.

339-1401

Thanksgiving menu available online. Order by Tuesday for Wednesday pickup.

Uncle Dan’s BBQ

1001 Lake Air Drive and 231 S. Hewitt Drive

772-4744 / 666-3839

Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, briskets and hams

Order 48 hours in advance. Delivery extra for $25.

Vitek’s

1600 Speight Ave.

752-7591

Thanksgiving meals, hams, turkey breast

Order by Saturday, Nov. 19 with pickup by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Waco's Bestyett Catering

753-8469

Order Thanksgiving meals by Friday.