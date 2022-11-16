Thanksgiving restaurants open in Waco

Thanksgiving Day finds many readers looking forward to holiday cooking as long as someone else is doing the cooking.
For those looking for restaurants open that day to accommodate visiting family members and friends, or simply to provide a meal prepared outside the home, we found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. We’ve also added a partial list of restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, turkeys and hams to go with their ordering deadlines.
Other Waco restaurants have expanded their takeout, curbside and delivery options in recent years and we would suggest readers call their favorite eateries to see what’s offered this Thanksgiving.
Open on Thanksgiving Day
Applebee’s
614 N. Valley Mills Drive
People are also reading…
Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight
751-9084
Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup.
Cracker Barrel
4275 N. Interstate 35, Lacy Lakeview and 221 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt
Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
799-4729 or 420-3505
Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup. Family-size meals need to be ordered 24 hours in advance.
Denny’s Restaurant
2409 S. New Road
Hours: open 24 hours
752-0743
Golden Corral
618 N. Valley Mills Drive
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
751-9088
International House of Pancakes
4109 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway and 1705 N. Interstate 35, Bellmead
Hours: open 24 hours
757-1133
La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe
2816 Marketplace Drive Suite 101
Hours: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
262-3171
Thanksgiving meals available to order for pickup.
Closed Thanksgiving Day, but offering meals for pickup
Cotton Patch Cafe
5501 Bosque Blvd.
772-4200
The Eatery
821 Clifton St.
339-1521
Deadline for advance Thanksgiving orders of turkey, ham, chicken, brisket or oxtails is Sunday with pickup by 4 p.m. Wednesday. Individual holiday plates available on Wednesday.
George’s Restaurant
1925 Speight Ave. and 1201 Hewitt Drive
753-1421 / 420-2060
Order by 5 p.m. Monday for pickup on Wednesday.
Jon Lillie’s Steakhouse
5102 N. 19th St.
732-2877
Thanksgiving meals, whole smoked or deep-fried turkeys and hams
Order by 9 p.m. Saturday with pickup by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Olive Branch
215 S. Second St.
757-0885
Order by Friday with pickup by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Revival Eastside Eatery
704 Elm Ave.
339-1401
Thanksgiving menu available online. Order by Tuesday for Wednesday pickup.
Uncle Dan’s BBQ
1001 Lake Air Drive and 231 S. Hewitt Drive
772-4744 / 666-3839
Thanksgiving meals, whole turkeys, briskets and hams
Order 48 hours in advance. Delivery extra for $25.
Vitek’s
1600 Speight Ave.
752-7591
Thanksgiving meals, hams, turkey breast
Order by Saturday, Nov. 19 with pickup by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Waco's Bestyett Catering
753-8469
Order Thanksgiving meals by Friday.