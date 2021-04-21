Baylor Black Glasses film fest returns online

Waco film fans will have the chance to see work by Baylor University film and digital media students this year as the Black Glasses Film Festival makes its online debut this weekend.

COVID-19 shutdowns last spring canceled the annual student film fest for the first time in 21 years. “It broke our hearts,” said Baylor film professor Jim Kendrick.

With time to plan and the online experience of Waco’s Deep in the Heart Film Festival to draw upon, this year’s Black Glasses will screen its short student films online with a Thursday through Sunday window of availability.

The festival will feature 21 films running from less than 3 minutes to 14 minutes, with the majority falling between 5 and 7 minutes, Kendrick said. Some of the films were made last spring as COVID-19 precautions were drastically changing the location and process of film shoots for students. This year’s films operated under many of those protocols, but with more time for filmmakers to plan accordingly.

“People will see real creative endeavors with students shooting in houses or using small casts,” the film professor said.