Baylor grads, Clint Harp highlight film ‘The Author’

Baylor grads highlight 'The Author'

“The Author,” written and produced by Ritchey Cable, a 2000 Baylor University graduate and pastor of Kansas City’s Gashland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, opens Friday at Cinemark Waco. The movie concerns a writer who suffers a serious accident and wakes up in a hospital with no memory of his last five years. The film stars Ashton Brooke Gill and Cameron Stout, and features Baylor graduates Clint Harp, host of Magnolia Network’s “Restoration Road,” and author Kelli Stuart.

"The Author," written and produced by Ritchey Cable, a 2000 Baylor University graduate and pastor of Kansas City's Gashland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, opens Friday at Cinemark Waco.

The movie concerns a writer who suffers a serious accident and wakes up in a hospital with no memory of his last five years. The film stars Ashton Brooke Gill and Cameron Stout, and features Baylor graduates Clint Harp, host of Magnolia Network's "Restoration Road," and author Kelli Stuart.

