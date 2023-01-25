 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billy Joe and Eddy Shaver footage screened for statue fundraiser

The last recorded performance of the late Waco country singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver and his guitarist son Eddy will be screened at 8 p.m. Friday at Texas Music Cafe, 715 Washington Ave.

A portion of the screening's proceeds will go toward the creation of a Billy Joe Shaver statue organized by his cousin Mark Watson and planned for his hometown of Corsicana.

The 2000 concert, filmed two weeks before Eddy's death, was the first of two that Billy Joe performed for the "Texas Music Cafe" TV series and also includes some interview footage. TMC booking agent Bruce Byars and general manager Terry Otto had the idea to show the TMC concert as a statue fundraiser.

Admission is $20, available online at e-cleff-productions-inc.square.site. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and a sellout is expected.

