Carl Hoover: In ‘Coronavirus: The Movie,’ here's what we all need to see

City utilities start to fail. Television, radio and then ham radio die out. People begin to die from radiation sickness and the bonds of community slip away. It’s a silent, unstoppable tragedy.

In some ways, COVID-19 seems a quiet killer. After some four months, its direct impact now is creeping closer to my inner circle of family and friends. Social distancing and COVID-19 protection measures are cooling the groups and community that have restored my spirit in the past.

Movie model lacking

I wonder, though, if thinking in movies is part of our problem. Decades of movies and television programs have molded our conception of how to solve collective problems. The shorthand of visual storytelling simplifies so much. A single, recognizable villain or threat. A single, recognizable hero who ends that threat. Violence, often as not, as the hero’s solution. Clean ending, unless there’s a sequel already planned, and all within two hours or less.