Carl Hoover: The socially distanced Oscars

I would have seen more, but I haven’t hit the mental comfort zone of spending two hours in a large room with strangers who may or may not have COVID-19, even though I’m fully vaccinated at his point. I also haven’t hit the comfort zone of shelling out $19.95 to see a first-run movie still in theaters on my 31-inch television.

Dealing with those comfort zones, I think, will be a major challenge for film and the performance arts in the months ahead as we try to find the new normal. Viewing films and plays on my television for more than a year have created new habits. I can pause them whenever I like to go to something else. Can’t do that live. I can change to something more interesting at the click of a remote if I get bored. Can’t do that sitting in a theater without leaving.

There’s a contextual change, too. Films and plays now compete with television programming and sports, both well-honed to catch and keep viewer attention. And watching something at home definitely provides a known, friendly audience compared to the Russian roulette of public screenings and performances.

Sunday will find me watching the Oscars again as I usually do — listening from another room and only coming to the television screen when there’s an award announced.

It’s my comfort zone — and should it grow with millions of others, next year’s Oscars and a promised return of film choices and audiences may find that normal has changed.

