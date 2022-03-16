Cinemark Waco offers Oscar Week screenings

Movie fans who want to catch up on Best Picture nominees that they've missed can take advantage of Cinemark Waco's Oscar Movie Week festival held Monday through March 27.

The festival, held at nearly 100 Cinemark theaters across the country, will show all 10 films nominated for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards plus a program of the nominated live action short films.

The films and their screening dates are:

"The Power of the Dog," Monday, March 25 and 27

"Licorice Pizza," Monday and March 26

"CODA," Monday and March 25

"Belfast," Tuesday, March 24 and 26

"Drive My Car," Tuesday and March 24

"West Side Story," Tuesday and March 26

"Don't Look Up," Wednesday and March 27

"Nightmare Alley," Wednesday and March 25

"King Richard," Wednesday and March 25

"Dune," March 24 and 26

"Live Action Oscar Shorts," Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Admission to individual films is the theater's regular admission price and a $35 digital festival pass, available online, allows admission to all Best Picture and Best Short Films screenings.

This year's 94th Academy Awards ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. March 27, broadcast on ABC.

