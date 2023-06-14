Waco's Deep in the Heart Film Festival returns to the Waco Hippodrome and Cultivate 7twelve next month with festival award-winning movies bookending the four-day fest.

The festival, held July 20-23 in downtown Waco, marks its seventh year with nine feature films, 106 short films, 12 music videos and a novel multimedia project created with smartphones in mind.

A regional film festival favorite "Finding Her Beat," the story of two women organizing the first all-female taiko drumming team, will open the Waco festival on July 20. Directors Dawn Mikkelson and Keri Pickett will talk about their film and the evening will feature a live demonstration of taiko drumming.

Screenings on July 21 include the documentary "Into the Spotlight," a look at a Dallas musical theater program for young adults with disabilities as they prepare their annual production at Highland Park United Methodist Church.

That day also includes a presentation of "Fire Bones" by its Texas creators, Greg Brownderville and Bart Weiss, a multimedia tale about a poet and filmmaker investigating the disappearance of a pilot and Pentecostal preacher who went missing on a transatlantic flight.

The innovative work mixes film, music, podcasts, photos and poetry, made with smartphones in mind. Weiss also will head a "Mobile Movie Making" panel discussion on using cellphones in film production.

The festival closes with the award-winning drama "Disfluency," in which a young woman returns to her family's lake house to unravel what went wrong during her senior year in college.

The more than 100 short films from filmmakers across Texas and around the world are grouped in four screening blocks: Crowd Pleasers, Deep Dives, For the Curious and Adventurous, and Family Friendly.

Festival founders and directors Louis Hunter and Samuel Z.P. Thomas continue the festival's emphasis on filmmaking with panel discussions on production subjects, trends and techniques; social and networking activities for attending filmmakers; an annual Waco film location tour; and a screenwriting contest with production resources to make a film of the winning script.

After the festival's in-person run, most of the screenings will be available for online viewing July 23-29.

Festival passes and tickets are available on the festival's website, deepintheheartff.com.

Passes include a $150 VIP pass and a $50 six-screening pass; both passes will have access to the online options after the in-person festival activities.