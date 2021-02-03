Ex-FBI profiler James Fitzgerald leads "Forensics 101" talk at Mayborn Museum

"We pulled (museum visitors) into a mystery and they became the investigators," he said. "The basis of science is using our powers of observation. That's our starting point."

Fitzgerald, a 20-year FBI veteran before his retirement in 2007, was interviewed on a day when two FBI agents had been killed in the line of duty in Florida and made a point to address the news, which he said left him "very distressed." "It's a sad day. Our thoughts and prayers are with those agents' families," he said.

Fitzgerald, now retired and living in New Jersey, was instrumental in advancing the use of forensic linguistics as an investigative tool. While criminals may pay particular attention to wiping away any physical evidence connecting them to a crime, they often are unaware their language, whether spoken or written, can contain telltale details that reveal their location, education, class or motivations. "We all have lifelong spoken and written habits ... We can try to disguise them or dumb them down, but it's more difficult to smart up," he said.

In addition to the Unabomber case, Fitzgerald also participated in FBI investigations into the murder of JonBenet Ramsey, the deadly anthrax letters of 2001 and the 2002 DC sniper case.