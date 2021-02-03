Ex-FBI profiler James Fitzgerald leads "Forensics 101" talk at Mayborn Museum

While other law enforcement investigators compile their clues from physical evidence such as fingerprints, DNA, ballistics and chemical traces, retired FBI profiler James R. Fitzgerald finds his in emails, letters, online messages and other words.
Fitzgerald, best known for his role in helping crack the Unabomber case after a 17-year-investigation, works in the field of forensic linguistics, the analysis of language and its use to solve crimes.
He'll discuss how analyzing the Unabomber's writings led to the capture and conviction of the bomber, Ted Kaczynski, and how the field of forensic linguistics is used in criminal investigation in an online talk at 6 p.m. Thursday as part of the Mayborn Museum's Director's Forum, "Forensics 101."
The forum will continue Friday morning with a panel discussion of forensic specialists featuring Fitzgerald, retired Texas Rangers Sgt. James Huggins, forensic artist Suzanne Baldon and retired FBI agent Norm Townsend. Registration for the virtual events is via the museum's website, baylor.edu/mayborn. Deadline for Fitzgerald's talk is noon Thursday and for the panel discussion is 5 p.m. Thursday.
Mayborn Museum director Charles Walter said forensics is a crowd-pleasing entry into applied science for many museumgoers. "Museums are where pop culture meets science," said Walter, who helped curate the 2009 touring exhibit "CSI — Crime Science and Inquiry," that used the popular crime television series as a way to educate viewers on the science behind forensics.
"We pulled (museum visitors) into a mystery and they became the investigators," he said. "The basis of science is using our powers of observation. That's our starting point."
Fitzgerald, a 20-year FBI veteran before his retirement in 2007, was interviewed on a day when two FBI agents had been killed in the line of duty in Florida and made a point to address the news, which he said left him "very distressed." "It's a sad day. Our thoughts and prayers are with those agents' families," he said.
Fitzgerald, now retired and living in New Jersey, was instrumental in advancing the use of forensic linguistics as an investigative tool. While criminals may pay particular attention to wiping away any physical evidence connecting them to a crime, they often are unaware their language, whether spoken or written, can contain telltale details that reveal their location, education, class or motivations. "We all have lifelong spoken and written habits ... We can try to disguise them or dumb them down, but it's more difficult to smart up," he said.
In addition to the Unabomber case, Fitzgerald also participated in FBI investigations into the murder of JonBenet Ramsey, the deadly anthrax letters of 2001 and the 2002 DC sniper case.
Now in private practice after leaving the FBI, Fitzgerald often is called in to investigate cases of personal threats or harassment within companies and corporations. By sifting through emails sent by more than the person suspected of such behavior, he's able to find a culprit overlooked in in-person interviews.
"I always find once these people are identified, it's rarely the person who is the extrovert or the loudmouth in the office," he noted.
Although people don't write letters and other handwritten pieces of information are less common, social media has provided an ocean of material that can be helpful to an investigator, he noted. Patterns of punctuation, odd word usage, grammatical mistakes or habits still offer clues to their writers. "Language is still language," he said.
Language points to the offender in what Fitzgerald terms POMIC cases: Post-Offense Manipulation of Investigatory Communication — messages sent after a crime to influence its investigation or prosecution.
Word use proved instrumental in a 2012 New Orleans case he investigated where the defense attorneys in a white collar crime case were receiving threatening and insulting messages. Fitzgerald found six unusual words cropping up in the messages, words also used by the 19th-century poet Robert Browning. "I ruled out Robert Browning pretty quick," he said. Instead, the words pointed to prosecutors in the case and a United States Attorney later resigned as a result.
Fitzgerald talks about his work as an FBI profiler and forensic linguist in his three-volume memoir "A Journey to the Center of the Mind," the latter volume of which traces his work on the Unabomber case.
The principles and practices of forensic linguistics aren't confined to English, but transfer to languages in general, he noted. Words, accents, grammatical patterns and the like can provide important clues to geography, education, class and intent regardless of language. "I've trained people in other languages without knowing the languages," he noted.