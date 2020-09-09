Family film "Be the Light" holds drive-in Waco red carpet premiere

Despite being estranged from him for the last nine years, Celina resolves to try and raise the money needed for his treatment. She reconnects with an old friend, Marvin Wallace (Goodwin), who also is working on a second chance in life and dedicated to helping his community.

Ramon had helped him when he needed it and Wallace agrees to support Celina. An opportunity comes in a music competition called The Gold Standard and its $500,000 grand prize.

Despite the odds, the two decide to create a song and dance team from the community in hope of securing the money needed for Ramon’s treatment.

It’s a movie about second chances and the type of story audiences are wanting to hear, said Hawks, whose career spans years as a Broadway actor, with credits in “Les Misérables,” “South Pacific,” “Urinetown” and “The Producers,” followed by about nine years in television work in Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, he met and befriended Goodwin, whose background was television and film, with acting credits including a leading role in The CW’s 2015 series “iZombie.” Hawks pulled Goodwin aboard to direct his 2015 film “Pass the Light,” about a high school student whose faith leads him to run for Congress against a favored candidate whose platform is built on exclusion and intolerance.