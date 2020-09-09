 Skip to main content
Family film "Be the Light" holds drive-in Waco red carpet premiere
Be The Light

Celina (Cara Santana, center) defies the odds in a music contest, hoping to win its prize for her dying father in “Be the Light.”

 Vision Vehicles Production photo

Friday’s public premiere of the film “Be the Light” in Waco may have more car and truck floor mats than red carpeting, but that’s to be expected for a drive-in movie.

The indie film, directed and produced by Malcolm J. Goodwin, won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature Film at the inaugural Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival in February.

It returns to Waco for a public screening on the day it also is released on video on demand and DVD, but in a manner sensitive to COVID-19 precautions: a drive-in screening at the Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Different, too, is the VIP meet-and-greet that usually accompanies a red-carpet debut. This one, featuring Goodwin, actor Ade Chike Torbert and writer-producer Victor Hawks, will be a drive-by one at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church preceding the movie. The movie’s VIPs also will hold a Q&A after the movie.

Why an in-person film premiere at a time when most movie theaters were slowly reopening after a five-month shutdown due to COVID-19? Co-producer Hawks said it was fitting, given the film’s spirit and subject. “We wanted to premiere a movie that’s about the people for the people,” he said.

Hawks’ script follows Celina Padilla (Cara Santana), a down-and-out girl who returns to her old neighborhood looking for a second chance. Her father Ramon Padilla (Michael DeLorenzo) still lives there and is suffering from cancer.

Despite being estranged from him for the last nine years, Celina resolves to try and raise the money needed for his treatment. She reconnects with an old friend, Marvin Wallace (Goodwin), who also is working on a second chance in life and dedicated to helping his community.

Ramon had helped him when he needed it and Wallace agrees to support Celina. An opportunity comes in a music competition called The Gold Standard and its $500,000 grand prize.

Despite the odds, the two decide to create a song and dance team from the community in hope of securing the money needed for Ramon’s treatment.

It’s a movie about second chances and the type of story audiences are wanting to hear, said Hawks, whose career spans years as a Broadway actor, with credits in “Les Misérables,” “South Pacific,” “Urinetown” and “The Producers,” followed by about nine years in television work in Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, he met and befriended Goodwin, whose background was television and film, with acting credits including a leading role in The CW’s 2015 series “iZombie.” Hawks pulled Goodwin aboard to direct his 2015 film “Pass the Light,” about a high school student whose faith leads him to run for Congress against a favored candidate whose platform is built on exclusion and intolerance.

That led them to create Vision Vehicle Productions with co-producer Angie Canuel, a second film, the comedy “Construction” and a distribution deal with Carmike Cinemas’ DigiNext platform.

“Be the Light” is the latest in what Hawks calls “family friendly with faith overtones,” positive stories where faith plays a part, even if not explicitly defined. “I think most people’s faith is a little messy,” the writer said. “(These characters) are trying to work out their messiness with the light of God.”

Hawks’ and Goodwin’s experience with the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival and founder Tyrha Lindsey-Warren earlier in the year led Hawks to move to China Spring for a new business venture with Goodwin, he said.

In addition to continuing his writing and film/television production — he’s got six scripts currently in production, he said — Hawks wants to build one or more sound stages in the Waco area. Beyond that, he sees the possibility of starting an academy to train students and adults in film, theater and public speaking, and creating a talent management agency.

“The people here are so incredibly good-hearted, special and kind,” he said. “We felt in our gut this was time to take a chance . . . We think Waco is on the precipice of this creative explosion.”

“Be the Light” premiere

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday at the Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church parking lot, 2625 S. 18th St. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

A drive-thru pre-screening VIP meet-and-greet with the film's director, actors and writer will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave.

Admission: Free.

