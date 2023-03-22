A ticking clock, not a pulsing Texas blues-rock beat, drove Texas filmmaker and producer Kirby Warnock to produce "Jimmie & Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues," which makes its Texas debut this week, including a local screening at the Waco Hippodrome on Monday night.

In the years since his 2013 documentary "When Dallas Rocked," a look at Dallas' rock scene of the 1950s and 1960s, Warnock found that some of the participants in that story had died off and the window to secure interviews for a related dream project, a biography of Texas guitar greats and fellow Dallas natives Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan, was shrinking with time.

"I'm in a race against time. The people for this story are all in their 70s like me," Warnock recalled. "Jimmie had rebuffed me several times until I said, 'Look, man. One day after you're gone, there will be no one to tell your story.' There was really a sense of urgency."

Jimmie had resisted participating in two documentaries on his younger brother Stevie Ray, but ultimately relented and his part of the story drives "Brothers in Blues," giving it a distinctive viewpoint. The elder Vaughan also opened doors to interviews with guitar icon Eric Clapton, singer-songwriter and producer Jackson Browne, super producer Niles Rodgers and ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, who shared about their experiences with Stevie Ray, who died in a helicopter crash on Aug. 27, 1990.

Bringing "Brothers in Blues" to the big screen took the 70-year-old Warnock five years, with about three of those years spent securing music rights and permissions for the 22 songs sampled in the documentary.

Many of the songs the blues-rock guitarists made famous had multiple authors, for one thing, while others had separate publishing and performance rights owners. "People have no idea how complicated this can be," he said.

"Brothers in Blues" is the latest Texas film project for Warnock, who previously released "Return to Giant," a look at the 1956 Hollywood feature film "Giant," shot in Marfa, and "Border Bandits," about a 1915 Texas Rangers shooting of two civilians in the Rio Grande Valley. The 1974 Baylor University graduate credits history professors Paul Armitstead and Tom Charlton for impressing him with the importance of cultural history and the need to capture first-person accounts whenever possible.

The Vaughan brothers tribute starts in 1950s Dallas in the working class suburb of Oak Cliff where the Vaughan brothers grew up — a community where Warnock lived for some 37 years — and where an emerging rock ’n’ roll scene provided both inspiration and a musical greenhouse for Jimmie and, a few years later, his adoring brother Stevie Ray.

Jimmie's father gave him a guitar to occupy his time while recuperating from a collarbone broken at a football practice. Hours of practice copying guitar licks he heard on records or learned from other young players soon translated into playing in a band, one so young that their fathers had to drive them to their gigs.

Jimmie's success in the high school-age band The Chessmen, a rise paralleled in Houston with hot guitarist Billy Gibbons and his band Moving Sidewalks, proved lucrative. When Jimmie started pulling in more than $300 weekly, he left school at 14 and moved out on his own, a path his younger brother would follow when he turned 14.

Both brothers' musical journeys would end up in Austin, where Jimmie would find national fame heading The Fabulous Thunderbirds and, years later, Stevie Ray fronting Double Trouble. Both would run afoul of drug and alcohol addiction, with Clapton, a recovering substance abuser himself, providing timely advice that moved the Vaughans into separate paths of rehab.

Stevie Ray, in fact, was starting to rebuild his career as a sober performer when he died in a helicopter accident following a Wisconsin rock concert also featuring Clapton and Jimmie.

Warnock had two audiences in mind in producing "Brothers in Blues," baby boomers who remember the Vaughan brothers and the era in which they came to prominence, and those born after Stevie Ray's death, who may not know the context of his life and times.

The film ends up in the Dallas neighborhood where the Vaughans grew up, at a dedication of a city memorial to the brothers in Kiest Park. After the Texas screenings this month, "Brothers in Blues" will be available on streaming and satellite services such as DirecTV, Dish Network, iTunes, AT&T U-Verse, Apple TV, Vudu, YouTube Movies and Amazon.

"Brothers in Blues" is meant to complement and amplify performance footage of the ace guitarist in concert or on television, which is readily at hand on YouTube and other online sources, "I was trying hard to tell stories that people did not know," the producer said.

The Texas roadhouse blues-rock that the Vaughan brothers rode to stardom still hangs around, but practitioners willing to sink the time involved to reach their caliber of play seem rarer to Warnock. "There are tons of bad blues bands out there. Go to any bar and you'll see the blues are easy to play, but hard to do well," he said. "Now we have too many people who are famous."

Warnock will be at Monday's Waco screening to answer any audience questions after the film. Tickets to "Brothers in Blues" are available at wacohippodrometheatre.thundertix.com.