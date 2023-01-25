 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Flourishing in Family & Faith: Waco film fest marks 4th year

  • 0
What Remains

Actress Anne Heche appears in the festival feature "What Remains," her last film.

 Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival, provided

Tyrha Lindsey-Warren already is thinking about the fifth anniversary of the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival, which the Baylor University marketing professor founded and produces, but the fourth arrives next week and it’s not one to overlook.

This year’s festival features an opening concert for the first time, star power that includes Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” creators Bruce Smith and Ralph Farquhar, a celebrity golf tournament, a New York-style fashion show, a film pitch session for prospective writers and directors, and two days of family and inspirational films. Among the latter is “What Remains,” the last film starring actress Anne Heche, who died Aug. 11, 2022.

Movie screenings will take place at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre and Regal Jewel 16, with a nearly three-hour-long “Family Day at the Movies,” featuring a “The Proud Family” marathon, planned for midday Feb. 4.

People are also reading…

This year’s edition is the first to start with a concert, with Los Angeles world music band Ozomatli performing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum’s Pavilion Event Center. The Grammy Award-winning group, one of this year’s Champions Award winners, has a 27-year career that has included family-oriented projects. Those include songs for the animated feature “Happy Feet 2,” cuts on the “PBS Kids Rock” album, serving as house band for comic Gabriel Iglesias’ “Stand Up Revolution” series on Comedy Central, and the music for a “Sesame Street” video game.

Bruce Smith

Smith
Ralph Farquhar

Farquhar

Joining them as festival Champions, the festival’s annual honor, are Bruce Smith, creator of the animated Disney+ series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”; Ralph Farquhar, the series’ executive producer; and KWTX-TV morning anchors Pete Sousa and Ke’Sha Lopez. The award recognizes people in entertainment, media and the arts who are “exemplars of innovation and disruption” in their industry.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This year’s Champions Award winners will be recognized Feb. 2 at Art Center Waco, which also will host the festival’s H.O.T. Fashion and Style Show that night. Feb. 2 also will feature the Greg May Honda Celebrity Golf Classic at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

Those with an idea for a film or television series can bring those concepts to the festival’s first Pitch Fest at the Waco Hippodrome on Feb. 4, with the winning pitch receiving a shopping agreement with the A&E Factual Division, part of A&E Networks.

Tomorrow's Game

Actor Paul Rodriguez stars in the feature “Tomorrow’s Game,” the closing film of the festival’s Opening Night.

The festival’s film screenings begin Feb. 3, with Paul Rodriguez’s “Tomorrow’s Game” the evening’s feature film, one that Lindsey-Warren described as “’Back to the Future’ meets ‘Field of Dreams’ with an all-Latin cast.”

The “Family Day at the Movies” takes place Feb. 4 at the Waco Hippodrome, with “The Proud Family Movie” capping the lineup, followed with discussion including Smith and Farquhar. The rest of the festival’s film screenings will be at Regal Jewel 16, with five two-hour blocks on Feb. 4. Winding up the film screenings that night is “What Remains,” a murder mystery involving a small-town pastor, and featuring Heche in her last film appearance.

What Remains - Official Trailer (2022) | Kellan Lutz, Anne Heche, Cress Williams | Directed by: Nathan Scoggins

Directors, actors and producers of many of the films shown will be present during the festival. Closing night ceremonies will take place Feb. 4 at downtown’s Pivovar restaurant.

Pandemic disruptions and bad weather last year have affected festival turnouts, but the festival producer is hopeful that this year will see attendance return to pre-pandemic numbers.

She intends to apply this year for approval from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which would raise the festival’s profile among filmmakers. To some extent, that has already happened, said Lindsey-Warren. “It’s slowly becoming the Sundance (Film Festival) of the family and faith space,” she said.

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival

When, where: Wednesday through Feb. 4 at various locations. Films will be screened Feb. 3 and 4 at the Waco Hippodrome and Regal Jewel 16.

Admission: Movie admission is $10 for Opening Night on Feb. 3, $5 for Family Day and $5 for the Feb. 4 movies at Regal Jewel 16.

An all-access VIP pass including the concert and golf tournament is $200, and a VIP movie pass is $100. The Champions Award reception is $50 and Closing Night reception is $25.

Tickets are available online at wacofilmfest.org.

Film festival schedule

Feb. 1

7 p.m. — Concert with Ozomatli, Carleen Bright Arboretum's Pavilion Event Center, 9001 Bosque Blvd., Woodway.

Feb. 2

11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Celebrity Golf Classic, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, 5200 Bagby Ave.

7-9 p.m. — Champions Award reception and H.O.T. Fashion & Style Show, Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St.

Feb. 3

7:30-9:30 p.m. — Opening Night, Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave.

Feb. 4

11 a.m. — Pitch Fest, Waco Hippodrome

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. — Family Day at the Movies, Waco Hippodrome

2-7:30 p.m. — Film blocks, Regal Jewel 16, 7200 Woodway Drive.

7-10 p.m. — Closing Night, Regal Jewel 16

8:30 p.m.-midnight — Closing Night Party and Awards, Pivovar Restaurant, 320 S. Eighth St.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Complete list of 2023 Oscar nominees

Complete list of 2023 Oscar nominees

The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday in Beverly Hill, California. The best picture nominees include All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.” Best actor nominees are Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Bill Nighy, “Living” and Paul Mescal, “Aftersun.” Best actress nominees are Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”; and Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

The sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nominations. Nominations included acting nods for star Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a comeback performance decades after he starred in “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” A year after a streaming service won Hollywood’s top honor for the first time, big-screen spectacles dominated Tuesday’s nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with the “Avatar” and “Top Gun” sequels getting best picture nods. Collectively, the best picture nominees have earned more than $1.5 billion domestically so far, which is a record.  The Oscars will be presented March 12 in Los Angeles.

REVIEW: What a doll: 'M3gan' scares up plenty of fun

REVIEW: What a doll: 'M3gan' scares up plenty of fun

Part “Chucky,” part “Terminator,” the wickedly smart "M3gan" follows a state-of-the-art robot who’s expected to rock the toy market, particularly since she has the ability to befriend kids who have been through crises.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ana De Armas: From a Cuban soap opera to the Oscars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert