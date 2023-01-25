Flourishing in Family & Faith: Waco film fest marks 4th year

Tyrha Lindsey-Warren already is thinking about the fifth anniversary of the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival, which the Baylor University marketing professor founded and produces, but the fourth arrives next week and it’s not one to overlook.
This year’s festival features an opening concert for the first time, star power that includes Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” creators Bruce Smith and Ralph Farquhar, a celebrity golf tournament, a New York-style fashion show, a film pitch session for prospective writers and directors, and two days of family and inspirational films. Among the latter is “What Remains,” the last film starring actress Anne Heche, who died Aug. 11, 2022.
Movie screenings will take place at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre and Regal Jewel 16, with a nearly three-hour-long “Family Day at the Movies,” featuring a “The Proud Family” marathon, planned for midday Feb. 4.
This year’s edition is the first to start with a concert, with Los Angeles world music band Ozomatli performing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum’s Pavilion Event Center. The Grammy Award-winning group, one of this year’s Champions Award winners, has a 27-year career that has included family-oriented projects. Those include songs for the animated feature “Happy Feet 2,” cuts on the “PBS Kids Rock” album, serving as house band for comic Gabriel Iglesias’ “Stand Up Revolution” series on Comedy Central, and the music for a “Sesame Street” video game.
Joining them as festival Champions, the festival’s annual honor, are Bruce Smith, creator of the animated Disney+ series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”; Ralph Farquhar, the series’ executive producer; and KWTX-TV morning anchors Pete Sousa and Ke’Sha Lopez. The award recognizes people in entertainment, media and the arts who are “exemplars of innovation and disruption” in their industry.
This year’s Champions Award winners will be recognized Feb. 2 at Art Center Waco, which also will host the festival’s H.O.T. Fashion and Style Show that night. Feb. 2 also will feature the Greg May Honda Celebrity Golf Classic at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Those with an idea for a film or television series can bring those concepts to the festival’s first Pitch Fest at the Waco Hippodrome on Feb. 4, with the winning pitch receiving a shopping agreement with the A&E Factual Division, part of A&E Networks.
The festival’s film screenings begin Feb. 3, with Paul Rodriguez’s “Tomorrow’s Game” the evening’s feature film, one that Lindsey-Warren described as “’Back to the Future’ meets ‘Field of Dreams’ with an all-Latin cast.”
The “Family Day at the Movies” takes place Feb. 4 at the Waco Hippodrome, with “The Proud Family Movie” capping the lineup, followed with discussion including Smith and Farquhar. The rest of the festival’s film screenings will be at Regal Jewel 16, with five two-hour blocks on Feb. 4. Winding up the film screenings that night is “What Remains,” a murder mystery involving a small-town pastor, and featuring Heche in her last film appearance.
Directors, actors and producers of many of the films shown will be present during the festival. Closing night ceremonies will take place Feb. 4 at downtown’s Pivovar restaurant.
Pandemic disruptions and bad weather last year have affected festival turnouts, but the festival producer is hopeful that this year will see attendance return to pre-pandemic numbers.
She intends to apply this year for approval from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which would raise the festival’s profile among filmmakers. To some extent, that has already happened, said Lindsey-Warren. “It’s slowly becoming the Sundance (Film Festival) of the family and faith space,” she said.