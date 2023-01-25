Flourishing in Family & Faith: Waco film fest marks 4th year

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival

When, where: Wednesday through Feb. 4 at various locations. Films will be screened Feb. 3 and 4 at the Waco Hippodrome and Regal Jewel 16.

Admission: Movie admission is $10 for Opening Night on Feb. 3, $5 for Family Day and $5 for the Feb. 4 movies at Regal Jewel 16.

An all-access VIP pass including the concert and golf tournament is $200, and a VIP movie pass is $100. The Champions Award reception is $50 and Closing Night reception is $25.

Tickets are available online at wacofilmfest.org.