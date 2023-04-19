First-run films playing at AMC Galaxy 16 are “Chevalier,” “Guy Ritchie's The Covenant,” “Evil Dead Rise,” “How To Blow Up A Pipeline,” “Renfield,” “The Pope's Exorcist,” “Suzume,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Air,” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Scream VI” and “Avatar: The Way Of Water.”
Playing at Regal Jewel 16 are “Evil Dead Rise,” “Guy Ritchie's The Covenant,” “To Catch A Killer,” “Renfield,” “Nefarious,” “Suzume,” “Mafia Mamma,” “The Pope's Exorcist,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Air,” “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “John Wick: Chapter 4.”
Playing at Cinemark Waco are “Beau Is Afraid,” “Guy Ritchie's The Covenant,” “Evil Dead Rise,” “Somewhere In Queens,” “Renfield,” “The Pope's Exorcist,” “Suzume,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Air” and “John Wick: Chapter 4.”