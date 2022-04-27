 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Movies playing this week in Waco: April 28-May 4, 2022

Film Review Memory

This image released by Open Road Films/Briarcliff Entertainment shows Scot Williams, left, and Liam Neeson in a scene from "Memory."

 Rico Torres, Open Road Films / Briarcliff Entertainment via AP

First-run films playing at AMC Galaxy 16 are “Memory,” “The Northman,” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” “The Bad Guys,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore,” “Father Stu,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Ambulance,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Morbius,” “The Lost City” and “The Batman.”

Playing at Regal Jewel 16 are “Memory,” “The Northman,” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” “The Bad Guys,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore,” ”Father Stu,” “Ambulance,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Morbius,” “The Lost City,” “K.G.F.: Chapter 2” and “The Batman.”

Playing at Cinemark Waco are “Memory,” “Peace River,” “The Northman,” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” “The Bad Guys,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore,” “Father Stu,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Ambulance,” “Morbius” and “The Lost City.”

“Memory” is an interesting title for the latest Liam Neeson thriller. Do you remember the last Liam Neeson thriller? Or the one before that? It began getting hard to tell these films from one another years ago, and yet they’ve kept coming. “Memory" doesn’t remake the formula but makes for a brutal and bleak variation on the Liam Neeson theme, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It casts a broader, more interwoven noir tapestry set around the Texas borderlands. Neeson plays an assassin with early onset Alzheimer's. “Memory” is murkier and darker than many Neeson thrillers, but lacks punch. It opens in theaters Friday.  

