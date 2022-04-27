Movies playing this week in Waco: April 28-May 4, 2022

“Memory” is an interesting title for the latest Liam Neeson thriller. Do you remember the last Liam Neeson thriller? Or the one before that? It began getting hard to tell these films from one another years ago, and yet they’ve kept coming. “Memory" doesn’t remake the formula but makes for a brutal and bleak variation on the Liam Neeson theme, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It casts a broader, more interwoven noir tapestry set around the Texas borderlands. Neeson plays an assassin with early onset Alzheimer's. “Memory” is murkier and darker than many Neeson thrillers, but lacks punch. It opens in theaters Friday.