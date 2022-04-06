Movies playing this week in Waco: April 7-13

First-run films playing at AMC Galaxy 16 are “Ambulance,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Morbius,” “The Devil You Know,” “The Lost City,” “The Batman,” “Jusutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie,” “Uncharted” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Playing at Regal Jewel 16 are “Ambulance,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Morbius,” “The Lost City,” “Infinite Storm,” “X,” “Jusutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie,” “The Batman,” “CODA,” “Dog,” “Uncharted” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Playing at Cinemark Waco are “Ambulance,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Morbius,” “The Lost City,” “Jusutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie,” “X,” “The Batman,” “CODA,” “Dog,” “Uncharted” and “Sing 2.”