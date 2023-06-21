Screening of “Jaws,” 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St.; $5.

First-run films playing at AMC Galaxy 16 are “No Hard Feelings,” “Asteroid City,” “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Little Mermaid,” “The Blackening,” “The Boogeyman,” “Fast X,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Playing at Regal Jewel 16 are “No Hard Feelings,” “God Is A Bullet,” “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Boogeyman,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Playing at Cinemark Waco are “No Hard Feelings,” “Asteroid City,” “Elemental,” “The Flash,” “The Blackening,” “ Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Boogeyman” and “The Little Mermaid.”