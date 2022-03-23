 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Movies playing this week in Waco: March 24-30

“Licorice Pizza” — in theaters

The 1970s-set “Licorice Pizza” has three Oscar nominations: best picture, director (Paul Thomas Anderson) and original screenplay. Set in sunny Southern California, it's a charmingly loose love letter to the San Fernando Valley of Anderson's youth.

First-run films playing at AMC Galaxy 16 are “The Lost City,” “Infinite Storm,” “X,” “Umma,” “The Batman,” “Jusutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie,” “Dog,” “Uncharted,” “The Cursed,” “Death On The Nile,” “Marry Me,” “Trolls World Tour,” “Sing 2” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Playing at Regal Jewel 16 are “The Lost City,” “Infinite Storm,” “X,” “Jusutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie,” “The Batman,” “RRR,” “Dog,” “Uncharted,” “Death On The Nile,” “Sing 2,” “The LEGO Batman Movie” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Playing at Cinemark Waco are “The Lost City,” “Jusutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie,” “X,” “The Batman,” “RRR,” “Dog,” “Uncharted,” “Death On The Nile,” “Despicable Me,” “Sing 2” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Cinemark Waco Oscar Movie Week Festival, Thursday through Sunday: “The Power of the Dog,” Friday and Sunday; “Licorice Pizza,” Saturday; “CODA,” Friday; “Belfast,” Thursday and Saturday; “Drive My Car,” Thursday; “West Side Story,” Saturday; “Don't Look Up,” Sunday; “Nightmare Alley,” Friday; “King Richard,” Friday; “Dune,” Thursday and Saturday.

