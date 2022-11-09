Movies playing this week in Waco: Nov. 10-16, 2022

First-run films playing at AMC Galaxy 16 are “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “One Piece Film: Red,” “Till,” “Prey For The Devil,” “Black Adam,” “Ticket To Paradise,” “Halloween Ends,” “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” “Smile,” “Terrifier 2” and “The Woman King.”
Playing at Regal Jewel 16 are “Black Adam,” “Ticket To Paradise,” “Halloween Ends,” “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” “Tár,”“Terrifier 2,” “Smile,” “Don't Worry Darling,” “Dawn of the Dead 3D,” “The Bad Guys” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Playing at Cinemark Waco are “One Piece Film: Red,” “Till,” “Prey For The Devil,” “Black Adam,” “Ticket To Paradise,” “Halloween Ends,” “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” “Terrifier 2” and “Smile.”
“Phantom of the Opera,” with live organ accompaniment by Jim Pitts, 6 p.m. Nov. 18, Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive; free.