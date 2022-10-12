Movies playing this week in Waco: Oct. 13-19, 2022

First-run films playing at AMC Galaxy 16 are “Halloween Ends,” “Amsterdam,” “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” “Bros,” “Smile,” “Don't Worry Darling,” “The Woman King,” “The Invitation,” “DC League of Super Pets,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Curse of Llorona” and “Selena.”
Playing at Regal Jewel 16 are “Halloween Ends,” “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” “Terrifier 2,” “Bros,” “Smile,” “Don't Worry Darling,” “Ponniyin Selvan I,” “The Woman King,” “Jeepers Creepers Reborn,” “Avatar,” “Running The Bases,” “DC League of Super Pets,” ” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Barbarian” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Playing at Cinemark Waco are “Halloween Ends,” “Amsterdam,” “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” “Bros,” “Smile,” “Don't Worry Darling,” “The Woman King,” “Jeepers Creepers Reborn,” “Barbarian,” “Bullet Train” and “Luck.”