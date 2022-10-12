 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Movies playing this week in Waco: Oct. 13-19, 2022

  • 0
World Premiere of "Halloween Ends"

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the world premiere of "Halloween Ends," Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

 Jordan Strauss, Invision

First-run films playing at AMC Galaxy 16 are “Halloween Ends,” “Amsterdam,” “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” “Bros,” “Smile,” “Don't Worry Darling,” “The Woman King,” “The Invitation,” “DC League of Super Pets,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Curse of Llorona” and “Selena.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Playing at Regal Jewel 16 are “Halloween Ends,” “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” “Terrifier 2,” “Bros,” “Smile,” “Don't Worry Darling,” “Ponniyin Selvan I,” “The Woman King,” “Jeepers Creepers Reborn,” “Avatar,” “Running The Bases,” “DC League of Super Pets,” ” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,”  “Barbarian” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

People are also reading…

Playing at Cinemark Waco are “Halloween Ends,” “Amsterdam,” “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” “Bros,” “Smile,” “Don't Worry Darling,” “The Woman King,” “Jeepers Creepers Reborn,” “Barbarian,” “Bullet Train” and “Luck.

A recent study from researchers at Aarhus University found that fear has a “sweet spot” that actually causes pleasure for some people.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 100 worst horror films of all time

The 100 worst horror films of all time

The films on this list were helmed by wide-ranging talent from James Cameron to Uwe Boll and feature equally varied casts from Richard Burton and Marlon Brando to many Tara Reid appearances.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sydney Sweeney to star in ‘Barbarella’ movie for Sony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert