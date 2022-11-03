Reel Dreams film fest continues at Art Center Waco

Chicago rowers practice on an indoor trainer in "A Most Beautiful Thing," the Thursday film in "Reel Stories: A Black Film Showcase," which continues through Friday at Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St.

The Mary Mazzio-directed documentary focuses on the first Black high school rowing team, comprised of Chicago youth, who found purpose and friendships in the experience. Arshay Cooper, whose memoir inspired the film, will attend the Thursday screening.

The mini-film fest closes Friday with "Aftershock," a documentary on the maternal health care crisis for Black women. The free festival also features local music, art and food, starting at 7 p.m.