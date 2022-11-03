 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reel Dreams film fest continues at Art Center Waco

  • 0
Film fest continues at Art Center Waco

Chicago rowers practice on an indoor trainer in "A Most Beautiful Thing," directed by Mary Mazzio, the Thursday film in "Reel Stories: A Black Film Showcase," which continues through Friday at Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St.

 Deep in the Heart Film Festival, provided

Chicago rowers practice on an indoor trainer in "A Most Beautiful Thing," the Thursday film in "Reel Stories: A Black Film Showcase," which continues through Friday at Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St.

The Mary Mazzio-directed documentary focuses on the first Black high school rowing team, comprised of Chicago youth, who found purpose and friendships in the experience. Arshay Cooper, whose memoir inspired the film, will attend the Thursday screening.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The mini-film fest closes Friday with "Aftershock," a documentary on the maternal health care crisis for Black women. The free festival also features local music, art and food, starting at 7 p.m.

A Most Beautiful Thing is coming to Peacock on September 4th

A MOST BEAUTIFUL THING, a documentary film that chronicles the first African American high school rowing team in the nation made up of young men from the West Side of Chicago, is set to launch exclusively on Peacock on Friday, Sept. 4. Based on Arshay Cooper’s memoir of the same name, the powerful documentary is narrated by Academy and Grammy Award winner Common. NBA stars Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade executive produce along with Grammy Award winner and producer 9th Wonder. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker and Olympic rower Mary Mazzio.

Peacock. Stream Now. https://www.peacocktv.com?cid=20200101evergreenownyt002&amp;utm_source=youtube&amp;utm_medium=owned_onlinevideo_brandawareness_descriptionlink&amp;utm_campaign=20200101evergreen&amp;utm_term=youtubewatcher&amp;utm_content=peacockbranddescriptionlink

When a Black mother dies, there is a ripple effect. AFTERSHOCK, an original documentary from Onyx Collective and ABC News Studios, premieres July 19th on Hulu. #AftershockDoc

Following the deaths of two young women due to childbirth complications, two bereaved families galvanize activists, birth-workers and physicians to reckon with one of the most pressing American crises today: the US maternal health crisis. Directed by Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee.

START YOUR FREE TRIAL http://hulu.com/start

#hulu #disney
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

REVIEW: 'Weird' finds a great way to tell Al Yankovic's story

REVIEW: 'Weird' finds a great way to tell Al Yankovic's story

Daniel Radcliffe probably wasn’t anyone’s first choice to play Weird Al Yankovic in a screen biography. But he approaches the parodist’s career with great gusto, gets buy-in and helps sell “Weird” like a salesman peddling accordions door-to-door.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lupita Nyong’o to star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert