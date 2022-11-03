Reel Dreams film fest continues at Art Center Waco

Chicago rowers practice on an indoor trainer in "A Most Beautiful Thing," the Thursday film in "Reel Stories: A Black Film Showcase," which continues through Friday at Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St.
The Mary Mazzio-directed documentary focuses on the first Black high school rowing team, comprised of Chicago youth, who found purpose and friendships in the experience. Arshay Cooper, whose memoir inspired the film, will attend the Thursday screening.
EDITOR'S NOTE: In 1989, the Jerry Lee Lewis film, "Great Balls of Fire" was released. Bruce Miller talked with Lewis, Dennis Quaid and others related to the film. Here's the story that appeared June 30, 1989, in the Sioux City Journal.
Daniel Radcliffe probably wasn’t anyone’s first choice to play Weird Al Yankovic in a screen biography. But he approaches the parodist’s career with great gusto, gets buy-in and helps sell “Weird” like a salesman peddling accordions door-to-door.
