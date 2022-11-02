‘Reel Stories’ Waco film fest finds diversity in subjects

Oral histories of the Great Migration, an inner-city rowing team and the plight of medical care for Black women giving birth seem like fairly disparate subjects, but next week's "Reel Stories: A Black Film Showcase," a three-night film festival at Art Center Waco, shows common threads of Black experience, cultural diversity and community building.

The showcase of free films, held at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, will be amplified with local music, artwork from Blaccent, refreshments from Black-owned restaurants Sascee's Southern Eatery and Tru Jamaica, and post-film discussions.

It's a collaboration between the Deep in the Heart Film Festival, Art Center Waco, Creative Waco, the Waco Rowing Club, Waco Family Medicine and McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller.

Louis Hunter, co-founder of Deep in the Heart, said the opportunity came up to group the three films into a mini-festival over consecutive nights, the sort of film event he and partner Samuel Z.P. Thomas have long wanted to facilitate in Waco.

"Unfinished Business," the showcase's opening film, addresses the movement of millions of Black Southerners to the North in the early 20th century to escape racial violence and oppression. It's a 27-minute work in progress from Stephanie Boddie, Baylor University assistant professor of Church and Community Ministries.

The film project started with Boddie's work in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia in connecting the experience of University of Pennsylvania students to the experiences of senior elders in Black churches. Mingled with those oral and scrapbooked histories of seniors are spirituals and other songs, an example of how the past can inform the present and provide a continuing message of hope. "Music is a legacy that acts across culture," she said, adding that she'll sing as part of Wednesday's presentation.

The stories of how an earlier generation dealt with racism and persevered help expand context for younger viewers. Sharing experiences across generations and cultures is key to healing community divisions, she added, noting that group experiences such as listening circles are ways to build greater compassion.

Boddie said the multisensory experiences planned for the three-night showcase offers a rich cultural experience for those attending. "It's an opportunity to immerse themselves in all the senses that the Black experience can offer," she said.

Sports takes the screen Thursday with "A Most Beautiful Thing," a documentary about the first Black high school rowing team, assembled from Chicago youth, who found purpose and camaraderie in the experience. The Mary Mazzio-directed film is based on a memoir by Arshay Cooper, who will attend the screening.

Concluding the festival Friday is "Aftershock," an award-winning documentary about the maternal health crisis for Black women, who suffer higher rates of death in childbirth, and efforts to close the gap of available health care.