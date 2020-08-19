Regal Cinemas first of Waco movie multiplexes to reopen

The summerlong shutdown of theater chains has caused Hollywood studios to delay most of their summer releases or release them first to video. Disney’s live-action “Mulan,” for instance, now will debut Sept. 4 on the Disney+ channel — for a $30 rental — and in some theaters. Christopher Nolan’s action-thriller “Tenet,” initially set for a July release, now has been penciled in for Sept. 3.

Regal has more classic films in store for upcoming weeks, including the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Interstellar,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Rocky” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”

Inside the theater

Those returning to Regal theaters this weekend will find multiple changes according to the corporate website, although calls to confirm local practices were not returned. Seating is limited to 50% capacity with two empty seats between seating groups. Auditoriums will be sanitized after every screening and hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the theater.

Every other concession register will be closed to allow spacing between customer lines. The concession menu will be limited with no refills on large drinks or popcorn sizes. Water fountains will be closed.

Employees will be required to wear masks and customers required to wear masks in the lobby, hallways and restrooms as well as in the auditoriums unless eating or drinking. Employees will have daily temperature checks and hand washing every hour throughout their work shifts.

