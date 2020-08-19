 Skip to main content
Regal Cinemas first of Waco movie multiplexes to reopen
top story

Regal Cinemas first of Waco movie multiplexes to reopen

The Regal theater on Woodway Drive is flickering back to life this weekend.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Waco’s largest movie screens will start flickering back to life this weekend with Regal Cinemas’ Friday reopening of its theaters, including Waco’s Regal Jewel 16.

The reopening of the nation’s second-largest theater chain, whose 549 theaters have been closed since mid-March to limit spread of COVID-19, brings with it changes in seating, ticketing and sanitation.

Waco’s AMC Classic Galaxy 16 is scheduled to reopen Aug. 28, according to the company’s website. The Regal Jewel 16 will join the Waco Hippodrome in theaters currently screening films, some of which have been first-run movies. The Hippodrome started showing movies again in May.

The Regal Cinemas website has a 15-film lineup scheduled for the Regal Jewel 16 with a $5 admission charged for adults, $3 for children. This week’s films include Friday releases of “Unhinged” with Russell Crowe, “Tulsa” and “Words on Bathroom Walls,” plus the previously released “Cut Throat City” and “Bloodshot.”

Review: 'Unhinged' is no reason to return to a movie theater

This image released by Solstice Studios and Ingenious Media shows Russell Crowe in a scene from "Unhinged." (Solstice Studios and Ingenious Media via AP)

Rounding out the schedule are past crowd-pleasers and blockbusters: “Black Panther,” “Deadpool,” “Inception,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” “Back To The Future,” “The Goonies,” “Jaws” and “Unforgiven.”

“Unhinged” also will play at the Waco Hippodrome, joined by screenings of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (1971), “Inception” and “Back To The Future II.”

The summerlong shutdown of theater chains has caused Hollywood studios to delay most of their summer releases or release them first to video. Disney’s live-action “Mulan,” for instance, now will debut Sept. 4 on the Disney+ channel — for a $30 rental — and in some theaters. Christopher Nolan’s action-thriller “Tenet,” initially set for a July release, now has been penciled in for Sept. 3.

Regal has more classic films in store for upcoming weeks, including the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Interstellar,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Rocky” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”

Inside the theater

Those returning to Regal theaters this weekend will find multiple changes according to the corporate website, although calls to confirm local practices were not returned. Seating is limited to 50% capacity with two empty seats between seating groups. Auditoriums will be sanitized after every screening and hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the theater.

Every other concession register will be closed to allow spacing between customer lines. The concession menu will be limited with no refills on large drinks or popcorn sizes. Water fountains will be closed.

Employees will be required to wear masks and customers required to wear masks in the lobby, hallways and restrooms as well as in the auditoriums unless eating or drinking. Employees will have daily temperature checks and hand washing every hour throughout their work shifts.

If You Go

New movies this week

“Unhinged,” “Tulsa,” “Words on Bathroom Walls,” “Cut Throat City”

Coming up

Aug 28 — “The New Mutants,” “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Sept. 3 — “Tenet”

Sept. 4 — “Mulan” (Disney+ and in selected theaters)

