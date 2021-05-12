Rogue Media tests in-person "Bad Movie Night"

Waco’s Rogue Media, which produces some 40 local podcasts from its downtown Waco studio and intends to host live music as well, will test the waters in another medium on Friday with its first Bad Movie Night.

The movie? The 2012 film “President Wolfman,” which, in keeping with many bad movies, says it all in its title. Its plot: The president of the United States gets bitten by a werewolf and, well, bites for his country. “Hail to the teeth,” as its promo says.

Bad movie fans see two other promising qualities. The movie’s assembled from footage of old educational films, home movies, news programs and the like, all overdubbed with dialogue that tells the story.

Rogue Media Network producer Michael Hamilton hopes it’s a howl.

“People are ready to go out and do something,” he said. “I don’t think the movie matters.”

The studio space at 715 Washington Ave. will accommodate about 40 viewers, with masking encouraged and seating spaced. Concessions catered by McGregor-based Voncille’s, on the other hand, will aim for the upscale end of things, such as popped sorghum with duck fat reduction, Hamilton said.