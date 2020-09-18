Actor Jesse Plemons has been having a hard time explaining to people what exactly his new film, "I'm Thinking of Ending Things," is about - or even really what it is. "I've been saying it's a road-trip movie," the actor says. "A couple drives to the boyfriend's family farm and ..." He trails off. "Things get weird." He laughs. "I don't really know." Perhaps the easiest way to describe "I'm ...