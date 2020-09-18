Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday’s public premiere of the film “Be the Light” in Waco may have more car and truck floor mats than red carpeting, but that’s to be expect…
- Updated
Back to the Future TrilogyUniversal Studios Home Entertainment Genre: ComedyMoviesKids & FamilyAction & AdventureSci-Fi & FantasyRelease Date: 2017-12-19
- Updated
Star Trek 1 - 10Paramount Home Entertainment Inc. Genre: Sci-Fi & FantasyMoviesRelease Date: 2013-08-13
Sniper: Assassin's EndGenre: Action & AdventureRelease Date: 2020-06-16© © 2020 Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Actor Jesse Plemons has been having a hard time explaining to people what exactly his new film, "I'm Thinking of Ending Things," is about - or even really what it is. "I've been saying it's a road-trip movie," the actor says. "A couple drives to the boyfriend's family farm and ..." He trails off. "Things get weird." He laughs. "I don't really know." Perhaps the easiest way to describe "I'm ...
LoganGenre: Action & AdventureRelease Date: 2017-03-03© © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. MARVEL TM and 2017 MARVEL.
#UnfitGenre: DocumentaryRelease Date: 2020-09-01© © 2020 Unfit, LLC
Waco’s largest movie screens will start flickering back to life this weekend with Regal Cinemas’ Friday reopening of its theaters, including W…