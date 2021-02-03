Waco Family & Faith Film Fest goes drive-in on return

"The Power of Perseverance," starting at 7 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church Woodway, will feature "Miracle in the Valley," in which a 13-year-old born to an unwed mother in a small 19th-century town looks for her father. "Amazing Grace" offers "How They Got Over," a documentary about Black gospel music quartets and ensembles, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Toliver Chapel Baptist Church. "The Power of the Human Spirit" will feature "Miracle on Highway 34," about snowbound customers in a small town diner visited by an expecting couple needing help on Christmas Eve, at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Alban's Episcopal Church. "Love Conquers All!" has the feature "Pass the Light," about a high school student running for Congress on a platform of tolerance and love, at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Saturday.