Waco Family & Faith Film Fest goes drive-in on return

The Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival returns this weekend for a second year, but with movies on a new set of screens.
Precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus causing COVID-19 has discouraged in-person gatherings of more than a handful of people as well as group activities indoors, such as movie watching, receptions and discussion sessions. The closing of the Waco Hippodrome's smaller theaters, where several festival screenings were held, also had an effect.
As a result, this year's festival is shifting audience viewing of some 65 films to online screenings and drive-in watching at four Waco churches.
This year's festival also adds a new stage component with New York actor Michael Chenevert performing his one-man show on pioneering Black New York Congressman and preacher Adam Clayton Powell Jr., "An Adam Experiment," at the Waco Civic Theatre for a virtual audience Thursday through Sunday.
Also new are a socially distanced golf tournament on Thursday at which this year's Champions Award winners will be recognized and a tennis mixer Saturday morning that will feature an announcement of this year's winning films.
"COVID had made it all different this year. We had to be creative," said festival founder Tyrha Lindsey-Warren. "People are super excited about the drive-in theaters."
Lindsey-Warren, a Baylor University clinical assistant marketing professor with extensive background in film, theater and marketing, started the festival as a way to celebrate family-friendly films and ones with a spirituality component, if not an overtly religious one. "They're not preachy, but ones that provoke thought and can entertain," she said.
Audiences responded with hundreds attending screenings and discussions. "Last year was just amazing in that the Waco community really welcomed the event," she said, adding that several families had appreciated having entertainment that multiple generations could share.
This year's festival will feature 65 films from places as far-ranging as Italy, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, the Bahamas, France and Tunisia. While the number of films was down from the 75 screened last year, an increase in animated entries caused the creation of Best Animated Film in the awards category.
The lineup includes movies with a measure of star power, including "Miracle in the Valley" with Diane Ladd, Pat Boone and Ed Asner, and award winners from other festivals, such as "Tree #3," which Lindsey-Warren discovered at last year's Sundance Film Festival.
In-person screenings will move to in-car ones with movies shown over two nights at four churches, with each drive-in screening including a mix of animation, short films and a feature under a theme.
"The Power of Perseverance," starting at 7 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church Woodway, will feature "Miracle in the Valley," in which a 13-year-old born to an unwed mother in a small 19th-century town looks for her father. "Amazing Grace" offers "How They Got Over," a documentary about Black gospel music quartets and ensembles, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Toliver Chapel Baptist Church. "The Power of the Human Spirit" will feature "Miracle on Highway 34," about snowbound customers in a small town diner visited by an expecting couple needing help on Christmas Eve, at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Alban's Episcopal Church. "Love Conquers All!" has the feature "Pass the Light," about a high school student running for Congress on a platform of tolerance and love, at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free, although those attending are encouraged to arrive early to aid parking traffic flow and minimize disruptions once the films begin, Lindsey-Warren said.
The rest of festival films will be available online through midnight Saturday through the festival's website, wacofamilyandfaithfilmfestival.com. It's free, but registration is required.
Chenevert will perform "An Adam Experiment" at the Waco Civic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with his performances livestreamed online. Tickets for the livestream are $10, available through showtix4u.com.
Winners of this year's festival Champions Award, given to “exemplars of innovation as well as disruption in the film and entertainment industry," are Waco Civic Theatre executive director Eric Shephard, producer/writer and LostNThought Productions CEO Courtney Parker, and Vision Vehicle Productions producers and writers Malcolm Goodwin and Victor Hawks. Goodwin and Hawks held a public premiere of their film "Be the Light" in a drive-in screening that drew more than 100 people last September at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church.