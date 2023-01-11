 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco Family & Faith film fest holds Saturday preview

Be The Light (copy)

Young singer-songwriter Celina (Cara Santana, center) aims to win a music contest prize for her dying father’s medical care in “Be the Light,” which will be screened Saturday in Marlin.

 Vision Vehicles Production, provided

The Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival will take its show on the road Saturday with a special screening and panel discussion in Marlin.

The “Be The Light” event, taking its name from the 2020 feature film that will be screened there, will serve as a small teaser to the festival’s full run Feb. 1-4 and as a community Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.

Tyrha Lindsey-Warren.jpg (copy)

Lindsey-Warren

Festival founder and director Tyrha Lindsey-Warren said the Marlin event came from discussions with Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis and Deborah McDavid of the Marlin City Council, who were interested in building on the city’s 2022 state certification as a Film Friendly community.

“We’re over the moon to partner with Marlin,” she said.

The free activity will feature screenings of three films directed by African American directors with discussions led by Lindsey-Warren following the films.

Scheduled for screenings are Nicole L. Thompson’s animated short “Between the Pages,” her short film “Blackbird” and the feature “Be the Light,” directed by Malcolm J. Goodwin of local Vision Vehicles Studios.

Thompson’s “Blackbird” won Best Short Film at the 2020 Family & Faith festival. Her feature “Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story” aired last year on the Lifetime Network.

Goodwin’s “Be the Light,” in which a young singer-songwriter looking for a second chance enters a music competition to raise money for her estranged father’s cancer treatments, won the Grand Jury prize at the 2020 Family & Faith festival. Goodwin presently is involved in Vision Vehicles Studios’ second production.

This year’s Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival will honor as Festival Champions Bruce W. Smith, creator of Disney’s “The Proud Family,” the film’s executive producer Ralph Farquhar, and KWTX-TV morning news anchors Pete Sousa and Ke’sha Lopez.

The festival also features a Feb. 1 performance by Grammy-winning Latin band Ozomatli at the Carleen Bright Arboretum’s Pavilion Event Center in Woodway.

Be The Light Trailer | 2020

Be The Light

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival

When, where: 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Booker T. Washington Resource Center, 216 Falls St., Marlin.

Admission: Free.

