Waco Family & Faith Film Festival celebrates third year in new home

Festival screenings include 10 feature films, 16 short films and eight animated shorts, curated from more than 150 entries and representing the United States, the Czech Republic, South Korea, Brazil, Great Britain, the Bahamas, Iran, France, Russia Federation and Belgium. “We continue to be blown away with the quality of work from around the world,” she said.

Many of the screenings will take place at Film & Faith Soul Sessions held Saturday at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church and First Woodway Baptist Church.

Features screening on Opening Night are John Schneider’s “Poker Run,” Shemane Nugent’s “Killer House” and a sneak peek of the comedy series “Fairwood!” on the streaming service Crackle.

Festival highlights include:

“Killer House” by Waco’s Shemane Nugent. The short documentary recounts the experience Shemane and her husband Ted Nugent had when toxic mold appeared in their dream house, once featured on “MTV Cribs.”