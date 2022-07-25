Waco film fest hands out more than two dozen awards in closing

The sixth Deep In The Heart Film Festival officially wound up on Sunday with about two dozen movies, filmmakers and crew walking off with awards.

That's a lot of awards (though not like the numbers of the annual Grammy Awards), but that's also to be expected for a film festival that celebrates short films, with more than 100 screened in only four days.

For those festivalgoers who dropped in at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre during the festival and were curious if what they saw won anything, here are this year's winners:

Among the festival feature films, the festival closer "One Pint at a Time," about Black beer brewers, took home three awards: Best Feature, Best Documentary and the Audience Award. Actress, director and screenwriter Juliet Landau won Best Performance for "A Place Among the Dead" and "The Sisters Karras" director Micah Stathis won Best Director.

Winning the screenplay contests, whose entries were read aloud by Waco actors, was Gregory JM Kasunich and Lauren Noll's "The Audition" with Shanna R. Riker's "Blood Spattered Pearls" winning an honorable mention.

Films submitted for the festival can be viewed in an encore online-only presentation through Sunday. See here for more information.