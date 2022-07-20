Waco film festival marks sixth year with local emphasis

Waco’s Deep in the Heart Film Festival returns for its sixth year this weekend, another year farther in to recovering from a COVID-19 pause in 2020 and closer to what its founders and supporters consider normal.

This year’s fest sticks to what it is making its reputation: short films and a handful of feature films, script readings, panels on filmmaking, and the networking and community-building that filmmakers have appreciated.

For festival founders and filmmakers Louis Hunter and Samuel Z.P. Thomas, winning mention in a June 22 MovieMaker article “20 Great Film Festivals for First-Time Filmmakers” was a welcome pat on the back and outside acknowledgment that their efforts, along with that of the scores of Waco supporters, have been noticed.

Writer Tim Malloy noted the Waco festival is “known for throwing great parties” and “lures an impressive number of world and Texas premieres.”

“When you’re a first-time filmmaker, you’re looking for community and that’s one of the things we’re trying to provide,” Hunter said.

The four-day festival, which opens Thursday night with a closing awards ceremony on Sunday, will air five feature films, including actress and writer Juliet Landau’s directorial premiere, “A Place Among the Dead” Friday night, and more than 100 shorts and nine music videos grouped in 12 two-hour blocks.

The festival’s efforts to showcase Waco and boost filmmakers in their projects will see a new filmmaking grant for the winner of this year’s screenplay award, which will provide hotel accommodations, a camera and lighting package, consultation with Vision Vehicle Studios and nearly $2,500 in rebates for use with McLennan County people and businesses.

Thomas said tying the production incentive package to a winning screenplay was important to boost the chances of a quality movie. “It all starts with the script,” he said. Actors from Waco theater companies Wild Imaginings, Silent House Theatre Company and Brazos Theatre will read the competing scripts as part of the festival.

The festival features entries from as far as the United Kingdom and Iran and 140 projects — short films, feature films, screenplays, music videos, student films and more — made the cut. This year’s submissions caused organizers to create a new shorts thematic block, “Let’s Talk About Sex,” joining more than a dozen others including popular festival favorites of family films and horror shorts. Hunter said the new category perhaps was shaped by the pandemic. “We will go on. We will survive. We will talk sex,” he said.

Highlighting the feature films this year is “A Place Among The Dead,” a 2020 film that marks the directorial debut of actress and writer Juliet Landau, known by many as Drusilla in the television series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spinoff “Angel.”

Landau and her husband Deverill Weekes collaborated on the film, a vampire story, of sorts, that blends fiction and personal experience, the latter not of vampirism but toxic narcissistic personalities. Landau, daughter of noted actor Martin Landau, counted her parents in that category as does Weekes, and it ends up as much a personal revelation as vampire tale.

“I thought vampires were the perfect metaphor for narcissism,” she explained in a recent phone interview. “They drain others’ personalities. They’re charismatic. People have to invite them into their lives. Vampires do not change. They’re not able to see their own reflection in the mirror, just as narcissistic personalities can’t see themselves for what they are.”

Her film is studded with celebrity appearances, including actors Gary Oldman, Ron Perlman, Joss Whedon, Robert Patrick and more. Their interviews are scripted, but their film characters, like Landau’s, are alter egos of their real selves, she said.

Writing, acting, producing and directing proved a quantum leap in work and effort for Landau, who’s currently featured in the series “Bosch” and “Claws.” Filming meant six weeks of six-day weeks and 12-hour days, she recalled. “Our crew really became like vampires in the end,” she laughed. And there were the small fun contributions, such as casting Oldman’s 95-year-old mother as a nun in a last-minute cast replacement.

The response has been worth it, she feels. Since its completion in 2020, Landau and her husband’s film has been racking up awards on the festival circuit, logging 22 major awards so far including eight Best Feature prizes, multiple Best Acting and Directing awards, and two Audience’s Choice honors.

What’s been most gratifying for Landau, however, has been viewers’ response to its themes of toxic narcissism and personal abuse, resulting in post-film discussions that sometimes stretch for hours. “We’re talking about the same type person, who shows up in all sorts of relationships,” she said.

It’s even spawned its own followers who attend each screening they can, calling themselves “A Place Among the Dead” Heads.

The movie’s festival success is opening doors for talks about the film’s next step, whether a larger feature or showings on other platforms. Landau’s also in the final stages of a documentary project.

Her plans to attend the Waco festival took a sudden unexpected turn this week when both she and her husband tested positive with COVID-19. They won’t make the trip now, but festival organizers are trying to set up a Zoom presentation for Saturday’s panel discussion.

Joining “A Place Among the Dead” as the featured, well, feature are “One Pint at a Time,” a look at the history and culture of Black beer brewers; “The Sisters Karras,” about two half-sisters left a valuable rug as inheritance; “Honk,” a Dallas-based documentary about a goose informally adopted by a community; and “Home Body,” about a reclusive man who finds himself a ghost in a house no one visits.