Film showcase

Films and food are the reasons behind a showcase and a showdown this weekend in Waco.

The films, short local ones, provide the entertainment for the 254 Showcase, a night of 10 Waco-made or produced film shorts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Texas Music Cafe, 715 Washington Ave.

The showcase, which had sold out earlier this week, is organized by Waco’s Deep in the Heart Film Festival as a way to highlight local filmmaking and encourage networking that will enable more.

Festival co-founder Louis Hunter said the showcase offered a way to give more attention to local short films screened previously at the festival. It’s the festival’s first such showcase since the pandemic started three years ago.

Among the films up for screening are Maverick Moore’s prize-winning “My Dinner With Werner,” shorts by area high school students and a sample of a feature film currently being shot by Zachary Smith.

The event has sold out — only 72 seats were available — but there’s a waiting list at deepintheheartff.com/254showcase23 for those wanting to sign up for any last-minute openings.

Food trucks

Food is behind the showdown, The Texas Food Truck Showdown, to be exact, which returns Saturday to Heritage Square with 35 trucks signed up for the competition.

The showdown will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday with the public part of the competition from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tasty Tickets for competitors’ samples are $6.

A KidsZone will feature children’s activities throughout the day and vendors also will man a pop-up market on the grounds. A beer and wine garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with live music from noon to 8 p.m. Performance times are: MCC Jazz Band, noon; MCC Country Band, 1:15 p.m.; MCC Rock Band, 2:30 p.m.; Distinguished Soundz, 3:45 p.m.; Sundae Drivers, 5 p.m.; and the Sloppy Joe Band, 6:30 p.m.

Awards will be announced at 4:30 p.m. with food trucks returning to their full menus for cash and card purchases after 5 p.m.