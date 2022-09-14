'90s stars, country newcomer in Waco for weekend concerts

Performers on Waco stages this weekend will trigger memories for some audiences while creating new ones for others, with hip-hop and rap stars from the ’90s, a veteran country musician and a young Texas country band bringing their distinctive sounds.

“I Love The ’90s” with Color Me Badd, Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Rob Base and Young MC, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $90 and $110, available online at stubwire.com.

The sounds of the ’90s — at least hip-hop and rap ones — return in the form of the “I Love the ’90s” tour, which stops in Waco on Friday. The tour features vocal-driven Color Me Badd, famous for “I Want to Sex You Up”; Dallas native Vanilla Ice, best known for his 1990 hit “Ice Ice Baby”; California rapper Coolio, whose “Gangsta’s Paradise” topped charts in 1995 and won him a Grammy Award; and Rob Base, who partnered with DJ E-Z Rock on the million-copy-selling “It Takes Two.”

Steve Wariner, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave; $79 to $49, online at wacohippodrometheatre.thundertix.com.

Country veteran Steve Wariner, who topped country charts more than 10 times with hits like “Life’s Highway,” “Small Town Girl” and “Some Fools Never Learn,” comes back to Waco with a Friday night show.

Wariner brings his “Songs, Stories and Hot Guitar” show to the Waco Hippodrome, where he performed last September. In a career spanning roughly five decades, the multi-talented performer has earned 14 No. 1 singles, four Grammy Awards and is a member of the Musicians Hall of Fame.

Wariner’s guitar playing skill also made him one of five country musicians named a Chet Atkins Certified Guitar Player.

Treaty Oak Revival with Don Stalling, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $25.

A relative newcomer to the Texas country/Red Dirt music scene, the five-player Treaty Oak Revival is touring in support of its debut album “No Vacancy,” a work the band describes as an album dealing with “substance abuse and bad relationships.”

Formed in 2019 in Odessa, the band is heavy in driving Red Dirt country, Southern rock and a touch of punk.