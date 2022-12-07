Americana singer-songwriter Dana Cooper returns to Texas Music Cafe

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Dana Cooper estimates it’s been about 15 years since he last played for the “Texas Music Cafe” series and for those who remember his more frequent Waco stops from decades past, there have been some changes.

Cooper performed in Waco more often in the 1980s when he partnered with fellow Americana/soul singer-songwriter Shake Russell, and into the 1990s, when he would perform as part of the Waldo’s Coffeehouse folk and Americana music series.

Moving to Nashville in 1988 shifted his travel foci with Texas venues less frequented as a result, even as his reputation for songwriting and guitar playing rose in national Americana music circles.

Two coast-to-coast tours this year have brought him to Waco where he plays Saturday for the Texas Music Cafe. New management and the COVID-19 disruption of recent years have restored his love for playing and sharing his music, he says.

“I’ve gained a new appreciation for performing. I’m fired up to play for people again,” he said in a recent phone interview from Nashville. “This is a calling, not a job.”

Cooper comes with a new album in hand, “I Can Face the Truth,” although he notes it was released in February. It’s appeared on five radio charts since then, with singles on folk, alt-country and Americana charts.

Work on the album, which he produced with Nashville multi-instrumentalist Dave Coleman, started before the COVID-19 pandemic. When that shut down touring and recording, the musicians working on the album sent in their parts from locations as far as Colorado and Ireland to finish the job.

That feeling of battling challenges, plus the free hand that Coleman allowed Cooper in the production, added something to the music. “There was some spark in this thing that made it a little different,” he said.

Cooper finds himself still writing about some of the same subjects that inspired songs earlier in his long career: mortality, love, human connectedness.

There’s less edginess, perhaps his response to a perceived need to emphasize community and connection these days. “Those (edgy) things seem to drive the wedge deeper,” he said.

The loss of parents and some close friends over the years makes him appreciate the moment more and his wide-ranging travels — including regular group trips to Ireland that he leads most years — have shown him that people are more alike than different.

He plans to continuing touring into 2023, with room to start a book of stories or poems that he’s contemplated for years as well as perhaps a new album.

At hand is his Waco show on Saturday, however, and he’s looking forward to performing in the intimate space of the Texas Music Cafe. “It really is about people and connecting with them,” he said.