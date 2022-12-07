Asleep at the Wheel plays Merry Christmas with musical twang in Waco

Considering the ever-expanding, always-fluid world of Christmas music, where new songs jostle for their place among traditional standards, hymns and carols, the thought of a Christmas program for western-swing champions Asleep at the Wheel seems a natural.

The jaunty tempos, jazzy improvisations and general entertaining cheer of western swing seems fully in the wheelhouse of the iconic Austin-based band, and band founder and leader Ray Benson is quick to agree.

“If you’re a western swing band, you really can play any song,” he noted in a recent interview from Austin. The band is no stranger to Christmas music with three of its more than 60 albums carrying the holiday theme: “Merry Texas Christmas, Y’all,” “Santa Loves to Boogie” and “Lone Star Christmas Night.”

Benson and his six bandmates bring their “Merry Texas Christmas, Y’all” show to the Waco Hippodrome Thursday night and the concert, approaching a full house, promises a healthy mix of Asleep at the Wheel hits, western swing standards and some Christmas trimmings.

“We’ll have 10 Christmas songs within our regular set. Some are standards and some are specific to us,” explained Benson.

Asleep at the Wheel last played the Hippodrome in 2019 and had plans for a 2020 tour celebrating its 50th anniversary when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and turned touring and the music industry on its ear.

Benson came down with COVID-19 in March 2020, which, in retrospect, proved a measured blessing. “I was fortunate. I got antibodies (from having COVID-19) so was out and about for much of the time,” he said.

Putting touring and recording on pause for more than a year also provided a small silver lining of a break in a long-established routine. “We’ve had 50 years of nonstop touring and making music. (The pandemic pause) gave me some perspective to that,” Benson said.

Few bands reach a 50-year milestone these days, particularly a western swing one that marries a jazz sensibility to a country and pop sound. Benson and co-founder Lucky Oceans (Reuben Gosfield) started the band in West Virginia, moved to California for a few years, then on to Austin in 1974, which has been home since then.

While western swing has a healthy heritage in Texas, Oklahoma and other states, thanks in large part to the considerable legacy of Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys, finding new musicians and audiences in the early years was a challenge. “When we started the band 50 years ago, it was very difficult to find young people who can play this,” Benson recalled.

Country stars such as George Strait, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson helped revive the pulse of western swing in their music in the 1970s and 1980s, introducing new listeners to the sound. Musicians followed, enjoying the improvisational side of the music, and Asleep at the Wheel’s ever-shifting lineup — Benson estimates more than 100 players over the half-century — has long featured a mix of young and old faces.

Regardless of the lineup, Asleep at the Wheel has amassed a lengthy shelf of awards over the decades, including eight Grammy Awards and a recent 2023 Best Americana Performance nomination for “There You Go Again” with Lyle Lovett, an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award, and membership in the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.

Thanks to Wills, the late Texas fiddler Johnny Gimble and his son Dick, who retired two years ago as a McLennan Community College music instructor, Waco has served as a hub for western swing music. That history’s not lost on Benson, who said Waco has long been on Asleep at the Wheel’s map. “It’s great to be back in Waco. We’ve played the Heart O’ Texas Fair several times and other places, and Dick Gimble’s an old friend of the family,” he said.

Dick’s daughter Emily, in fact, played keyboards with the Austin band early in her career. The Waco show also marks a return of sorts for the band’s fiddler and singer Katie Shore, a graduate of MCC’s commercial music program.

While Thursday’s Hippodrome concert will show off the band’s wide musical range, the common thread of a good time for the audience connects it all, Benson said. This time there’s some Christmas wrap and season’s greetings with a Texas twang.