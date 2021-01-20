Austin Meade rocks forward into Waco, new year

Texas singer-songwriter Austin Meade doesn’t worry that fans who come out to his Friday night show at The Backyard might be surprised that the rock outweighs the Texas country. After six years of playing Waco venues, those fans know what they’re in for. “They know we’re coming to play,” he said.

Rock, with an Americana flavor, is what Meade and his four-piece band are about. “I fell into the Red Dirt country thing when I was starting out. I never wanted to be country. I wanted to be rock and roll,” he said in a recent phone interview from his New Braunfels home.

Rock was what the Fort Worth native grew up with — “’80s hair metal and ’90s rock,” he explains — with his dad Dean, a Southern Baptist pastor, taking him to concerts during a childhood in central and southern Texas. His father also steered him toward performing music for church, first on drums and later on guitar.

Meade, 27, returns to Waco Friday as an early stop on his Deja Vu Winter Tour. It’s not so much a proper tour as a string of shows going into March, but it gives the guitarist and songwriter a chance to showcase his upcoming album, “Black Sheep.” That album, Meade’s third, features the track “Deja Vu” as well as the previously released single and music video “Happier Alone,” which has topped 2 million streams online.