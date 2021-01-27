Baylor-area venues with outside space add live music

As the weather warms, the food park likely would add music on Fridays, Saturdays or slow days earlier in the week, he said, with an eye — or ear — open to local talent. “Anywhere from country to classic rock. Right now, we’re compiling a list,” Mercer said.

Live music won’t be coming back this spring at other Baylor-area venues. Popular coffeehouse Common Grounds, which for years regularly brought touring bands and musicians to its open backyard stage, has been quiet since last spring’s pandemic shutdowns. Live events coordinator Hayden Smith said that likely will continue until next fall, although a postponed October show by Christian singer-songwriter John Mark McMillan is presently on Common Grounds’ April calendar.

The Backyard Brew & Chew, owned and operated by the same crew behind restaurant and concert venue The Backyard on the other side of the interstate, reopens for business on Thursday. Co-owner Brian Brown said its stage has been converted to support more of the bar operations, though there’s still the option to do the occasional single show. The longtime leader of the band Sloppy Joe, Brown noted that college audiences are just as likely to turn out for DJs and solo rappers as local bands. “College bands are a thing of the past. There’s not enough (support) to sustain a live music venue for us,” he said.