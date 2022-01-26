Baylor Centennial Collage Concert shows off School of Music talent

COVID-19 protocols put much of the Baylor University School of Music’s centennial celebrations last year on ice, but the school will showcase a wide-ranging sample of its student musicians in a Centennial Collage Concert on Saturday.

The free concert at Waco Hall lives up to its title in programming: Some 300 students in 13 ensembles, duos and soloists, with selections defining eclectic: Asian folk song, Broadway musical, 19th-century Russian symphonic, 21st-century classical, American opera, contemporary jazz and more.

School of Music Dean Gary Mortenson said the concert, played with an intermission but in halves without a break between performers, demonstrates the “width and breadth” of the music school in the span of about 80 minutes. “I guarantee the audience will not be bored,” he said.

The school has performed similar collage concerts in past years, but largely went without public performances last year due to COVID-19 precautions.