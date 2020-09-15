Baylor Jazz Ensemble takes "Moonlight Serenade" online
Related to this story
Most Popular
Josh Grider hopes the third time’s the charm in Saturday’s show at The Backyard, but the Texas county singer-songwriter knows better than to b…
Vinyl records accounted for $232.1 million of music sales in the first half of 2020, compared to $129.9 million from CD sales, a report says.
At the Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday, there won't be fake fans, canned applause or pre-taped acceptance speeches. Here's a look at what to expect.
Performing duo Taylor and Blake Powell have played before thousands of fans in mega-venues such as Minute Maid Park in Houston, Petco Park in …
Texas country singer Curtis Grimes isn’t one to dwell on the dark side of life, which may be one reason his music does well on the radio and online.
There’s music in the air this month at the Waco Hippodrome and, as weekend evening pedestrians will tell you, that’s not speaking metaphorically.
Texas country veteran Roger Creager knows his Friday show at The Backyard won't feel like most of his shows last year even if it sells out, bu…