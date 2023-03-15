The late gospel musician Andráe Crouch, the creator of such iconic songs as “My Tribute,” “Soon and Very Soon” and “Jesus Is the Answer,” will receive a tribute of his own this week as this year’s Pruit Memorial Symposium will focus on his music and impact, with two public concerts highlighting his songs and career.

The symposium will feature appearances by Crouch’s twin sister Sandra Crouch; trumpeter and producer Fletch Wiley, a member of Crouch’s band the Disciples in the early 1970s; Sherman Andrus, singer with both The Disciples and The Imperials; and singers Linda McCrary-Fisher, Markita Knight, Jimmy and Michael Neuble, and Jerard & Jovaun Woods.

Leading the music at Friday’s concert at Jones Concert Hall is famed producer and songwriter Kevin Bond, holder of 10 Grammy Awards.

The symposium’s daytime sessions, held at Baylor University’s Truett Seminary, has more than a dozen Black gospel music scholars and writers talking about various aspects of the native Californian’s work, which bridged gospel and pop music worlds.

That’s no surprise to Baylor professor Bob Darden, who has written about Black gospel music for much of his career and who helped preserve a major slice of it in the Black Gospel Music Preservation Project at Baylor. “If you have a Mount Rushmore of gospel music, Andráe’s on it,” he said.

Darden, who will retire this spring from Baylor, is presently at work on a biography of Crouch with Stephen Newby, associate professor of music at Seattle Pacific University, a project six years and scores of interviews in the making.

His role in drawing attention to Black gospel music through his writing and the Baylor program, which has digitized and archived thousands of Black gospel recordings on the verge of disappearing, was acknowledged at a symposium reception in Darden’s honor on Wednesday.

For co-author Newby, this week’s convergence of scholars and those who performed and worked with Crouch during his career makes it a signal event. “We will have three generations of singers and musicians who have performed with Andráe. That is amazing,” he said.

Thursday’s Community Gospel Sing, held at Second Missionary Baptist Church and led by Newby, will let the public sing many of Crouch’s best-loved compositions, some of which are now part of church hymnals. Friday’s concert at Jones Concert Hall, also free and open to the public, will feature those musicians who played with the gospel musician or who built upon his music in their own careers.

“This pairing of these nine to 10 musicians has never been done before in a celebration of his life and music. There will be a fresh energy, a newness ... This will be historic, to experience Andráe again and Andráe anew,” Newby said.

Crouch grew up in the San Francisco area with a father who owned a dry cleaning business and pastored a Church of God in Christ church. He started playing piano in church in his youth and wrote his first gospel song at age 14.

In 1965, he formed his band The Disciples, a group he led until 1979, and signed with Christian label Light Music, founded by Ralph Carmichael. Crouch and the Disciples drew national attention with such songs as “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power,” “Through it All,” “My Tribute” and “Jesus Is the Answer.”

Trumpeter and producer Wiley, who will share his experiences with Crouch and play Friday night, recalled joining the Disciples shortly after he left drugs and Eastern religion to become a Christian during his years studying jazz at the University of North Texas.

Playing with Crouch and other Disciples introduced him to a talented pianist with personal warmth, a sense of humor and an openness to borrow from other musicians and genres. “It was my family for three and a half years. There was no racism in the band,” he said. Ultimately, Wiley left to spend less time on the road and more time with his family. He parlayed working with Agape Force as a producer of more than a dozen kids’ albums to a career as a producer, musician and leader in Christian mission ministries.

Crouch’s talent in arranging and recording plus friendships within the music industry opened doors in pop music. He worked with Michael Jackson on “Man in the Mirror” and Madonna on “Like a Prayer”; created the choral arrangements on the soundtrack to the films “The Color Purple” and “The Lion King,” earning an Oscar nomination for the former; and collaborated with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Philip Bailey, Sheila E and Chaka Khan.

Before his death in 2015, Crouch had won seven Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“He was always paying attention to the culture. He had a Bible in one hand and a newspaper in the other,” Newby said, noting that the West Coast’s cultural openness rubbed off on Crouch in both his musical appreciation and an ecumenical flavor to his theology.

“He was really a musical genius and one of America’s finest composers,” he said.