Ben Atkins, band play Texas Music Cafe show
Ben Atkins, band play Texas Music Cafe show

Texas Music Cafe show with Ben Atkins

Waco singer-songwriter Ben Atkins and his Atkins Tent Revival Band perform Saturday for the "Texas Music Cafe" at 8 p.m. Saturday at Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave. #102. Jonna Mae's Kitchen will open and admission is $15; doors open at 6 p.m.

The Waco-produced Texas live music series, which has recorded the performances of some 600 musicians and bands in its history, marks its 25th anniversary this year.

Other TMC performers this month include Zet Zero and Charmin Greene on Jan. 22 and Bill Sibley, Steve Howell and the Mighty Men on Jan. 29.

 Ben Atkins, provided

