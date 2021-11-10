Birdtalker steps forward into 'charming' Waco venue with second album

Members of the Nashville indie band Birdtalker return to Waco’s Common Grounds for a Tuesday night show and band leader Zack Green can’t wait for the cozy confines of its backyard stage.

“We love it. It’s such a charming place and we’ve been very well taken care of whenever we’ve come,” he said in a recent phone interview.

The group founded by Green and his wife Dani will bring their full five-piece version to Common Grounds for the first time since 2017, although Birdtalker opened for Drew Holcomb in 2019 with a smaller ensemble.

They come armed with a new album, “Birdtalker,” that’s the follow-up to their 2018 work “One,” which was recorded after their single “Heavy” found a receptive audience measured by 90 million streams to date.

The band had planned to work on a new album in 2020, which worked to their favor when the COVID-19 pandemic put most touring bands on the sideline for much of the year. With time to focus and explore, Birdtalker created a work that steps a little away from its Americana/folk sound and studied lyrics. “It’s more stream-of-consciousness and playful,” Dani said.