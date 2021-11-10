Birdtalker steps forward into 'charming' Waco venue with second album

Members of the Nashville indie band Birdtalker return to Waco’s Common Grounds for a Tuesday night show and band leader Zack Green can’t wait for the cozy confines of its backyard stage.
“We love it. It’s such a charming place and we’ve been very well taken care of whenever we’ve come,” he said in a recent phone interview.
The group founded by Green and his wife Dani will bring their full five-piece version to Common Grounds for the first time since 2017, although Birdtalker opened for Drew Holcomb in 2019 with a smaller ensemble.
They come armed with a new album, “Birdtalker,” that’s the follow-up to their 2018 work “One,” which was recorded after their single “Heavy” found a receptive audience measured by 90 million streams to date.
The band had planned to work on a new album in 2020, which worked to their favor when the COVID-19 pandemic put most touring bands on the sideline for much of the year. With time to focus and explore, Birdtalker created a work that steps a little away from its Americana/folk sound and studied lyrics. “It’s more stream-of-consciousness and playful,” Dani said.
The Greens, both from Christian families, started their band after they were married in 2012 and saw their reflective songs exploring spirituality, set to an acoustic folk sound, hit a chord with listeners. Birdtalker, Dani explains, comes from the tradition of St. Francis of Assisi preaching to the birds.
Coming out of the pandemic, the Greens found their travels through a transitional space of faith resonated with listeners struggling with depression, losing friends or leaving the religion of their youth. “We found that all very inspiring at the time,” Zack said. “It feels like a real honor to have our music help ... We were very fortunate to have the experience of handshakes along the way.”
Birdtalker is getting back into touring, mindful of COVID-19 protocols at their venues and traveling with a vaccinated band, and the experience of reconnecting with live audiences has revived their spirits.
“We’re thrilled to be coming back to Waco. We’re really proud and excited to be back with people again, to be in a room doing the same thing together,” Zack said. “I try to find that feeling as many places as I can.”