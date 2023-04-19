The music of famed Waco musician Jules Bledsoe will make a brief appearance Sunday in a Baylor-performed chamber music concert highlighting Black composers.

“An Afternoon of Song and Chamber Music by Black Composers,” performed by Baylor University music faculty and students at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, will feature works spanning the 17th to 21st centuries, with three songs by Bledsoe comprising a short middle section to the program.

The program evolved from a recital of chamber pieces by Black composers that Baylor viola professor Kathryn Steely programmed and performed with the Baylor Faculty String Quartet in February.

Baylor music theory associate professor Horace Maxile, whose scholarship includes a deep study of works composed by Waco musician and baritone Jules Bledsoe, narrated the program, which delighted him both in concept and execution. “It was so wonderful and so cool I didn’t want it to end,” he said.

It also provided him a way to share a small piece of a recital of Bledsoe songs and compositions that he had put together in 2020, only to have a pandemic shutdown cancel the concert before it was ever performed.

He asked if the program could be repeated later in the spring, with the Bledsoe additions, and the result occurs on Sunday at his home church.

Three of Bledsoe’s song arrangements, “I Opened my Window,” “Home, Home, Home” and “He Rose,” sung by Baylor students Valarie Miles, Sylvia Jones and Derick Etale, respectively, will make up the middle section in Sunday’s recital. The sampling shows the Waco musician’s stylistic range in composing art song, folk ballad and hymn arrangement, Maxile said.

Bledsoe, born and raised in Waco, found international fame as a stage baritone in the 1920s and 1930s, originating the role of Joe in the Broadway musical “Show Boat,” best known for the song “Old Man River,” and performing in opera productions in New York and Europe. He died in 1943.

Bledsoe is best known as a performer, but, trained in piano, violin and voice, he also wrote a considerable amount of music, some of which is preserved in the Texas Collection at Baylor.

Sunday’s program, which will be performed by the Baylor Faculty String Quartet and accompanists Sharon Lavery and Maggie Stith, spans string quartets by French composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (whose life is somewhat fictionalized in the feature film “Chevalier” opening Friday); late 19th-century English composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor; and early 20th-century American classical pianist and composer Florence Price.

Following the Bledsoe songs are selections from 20th-century American composer and saxophonist Frederick Tillis’ “Spiritual Fantasy No. 12 Suite for String Quartet,” a piece characterized by more modernistic rhythms and tonality, and contemporary composer and violinist Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum.”

“You see the expansion of the string quartet over time,” Steely said, noting each composer wrote in the classical tradition of the culture and time they lived in.