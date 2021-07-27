Blues festival brings Pokey Bear, Bigg Robb to Waco

Contemporary rhythm-and-blues stars Pokey Bear and Bigg Robb headline Friday’s “Red, White and Blues Festival” held at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. Opening the festival is Los Angeles soul singer Margo Thunder.

Pokey Bear, the performing name for Houston-born Wardell Brown, shifted from years as a rapper with DJ Screw to Southern soul and rhythm-and-blues. The 51-year-old singer has built a considerable fan base with songs like “Good Foot,” “They Call Me Pokey,” “Excuse Me” and “My Side Piece.” The latter has logged 48 million views since 2016 on YouTube, where he has 152,000 subscribers.

It’s a return to Waco for Bigg Robb (Robert Smith) who performed in Waco for the 2018 Family Fun Day at Brazos Park East. Robb, an Ohio native, played with the band Zapp early in his career and went solo in the early 2000s, carving out a career in Southern soul and funk music.

Rounding out the Friday night festival lineup is Margo Thunder, a veteran soul singer whose career includes performing with the 1980s R&B trio 9.9 and singing backup to the likes of Patti LaBelle and Joe Frazier.